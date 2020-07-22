New Zealand Dollar Analysis: EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles
2020-07-22 02:20:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Implodes as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Swoons, Gold & Oil Soar
2020-07-21 20:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Outpaced by Silver While Net Long USD Exposure Persists
2020-07-22 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance
2020-07-22 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
US Dollar Breakdown: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Break Outs
2020-07-21 18:52:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/3htfCHLEhF
  • If you do anything today, read this. https://t.co/pDoLp8z9Ps
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.13B Previous: $2.69B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • 🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: -26.0 Previous: -27 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ErZxBhItMj
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BBWyLfOniZ
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -27 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • With $AUDUSD, $NZDUSD and the #SP500 recently achieving key technical breakouts, what is the road ahead from here incorporating IG Client Sentiment analysis? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/22/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-SP-500-Breakouts-Analyzed-Where-to-Next.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UgJy7F4i5k
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.44% US 500: 0.40% FTSE 100: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ztL77mDf9U
  • - #EURNZD at risk of extending decline as compression zone narrows - #NZDCAD uptrend losing steam? Capitulation could inspire selloff - #NZDJPY may break out of congestive range and crack key ceiling https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/07/22/New-Zealand-Dollar-Analysis-EURNZD-NZDCAD-NZDJPY.html
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

2020-07-22 04:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Euro, Canadian Dollar, Japanese Yen – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/NZD at risk of extending decline as compression zone narrows
  • NZD/CAD uptrend losing steam? Capitulation could inspire selloff
  • NZD/JPY may break out of congestive range and crack key ceiling

EUR/NZD Outlook

EUR/NZD has been on a downtrend since late March and appears to now be trading in a compression zone between descending resistance and stubborn support at 1.7172. The pair recently just brushed up against the slope of depreciation, potentially opening the door to retesting the floor. Breaking below the latter may amplify bearish sentiment and accentuate EUR/NZD’s losses.

EUR/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/NZD chart created using TradingView

NZD/CAD Analysis

NZD/CAD has been travelling along an uptrend formed in late May, though recent price action suggests the pair may no longer be able to keep up with the progressive steepness of the slope. Consequently, NZD/CAD may capitulate and undergo a cooling off period before resuming the uptrend. On the other hand, a congestive interim could also precede a broad turn lower and possible retracement to support at 0.8668.

NZD/CAD – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/CAD

NZD/CAD chart created using TradingView

NZD/JPY Forecast

NZD/JPY may challenge familiar resistance at 71.249 where the pair had previously capitulated back in early June. Climbing over it with follow-through could inspire additional sellers to enter the market. Conversely, a capitulation could signal the start of another directionless interim as seen back in February before the pair finally decided to turn lower.

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Outlook: XCU/USD May Fall as RSI Diverges with Price
Copper Price Outlook: XCU/USD May Fall as RSI Diverges with Price
2020-07-22 02:00:00
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance
2020-07-22 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Microsoft & Tesla Earnings Ahead, Beware of Bubbles
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Microsoft & Tesla Earnings Ahead, Beware of Bubbles
2020-07-21 21:45:00
US Dollar Implodes as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Swoons, Gold & Oil Soar
US Dollar Implodes as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Swoons, Gold & Oil Soar
2020-07-21 20:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/NZD
NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.