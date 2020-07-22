0

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D6SyvmrrBH
  • The NZD/USD and NZD/JPY exchange rates may break lower as surging coronavirus cases in Australia threaten the implementation of the Trans-Tasman travel bubble. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/WP6dE7BGX9 https://t.co/aypJ6kEXFX
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed $AUDUSD, $NZDUSD, #SP500 and $GBPUSD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/ES1vWARMhE
  • #Gold prices spike over 0.7% in morning Asia trade absent clear catalyst #XAUUSD https://t.co/4megWGKOgm
  • Silver prices are poised to outperform as the fundamental backdrop continues to support the liquidity-driven metal. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CombJ10Iq5 https://t.co/X3aYWhg8gz
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (JUN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • The Australian Dollar is attempting a breakout of major technical resistance / the yearly highs and keeps focus higher while within this formation. Get your $AUD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/cZYxi2IkIL https://t.co/bzpKxFTJ0M
  • Gold/silver ratio weakest since September 2019 https://t.co/6E4hlCBIwi
  • @ddubrovskyFX Presently the biggest weekly rally for Silver (2 days in) since Sept 2008. Before that, the next comparable run is 1998. @margaretyjy https://t.co/4GSVbqk6Ww
  • Silver up circa 15% since the beginning of the week. - With volatility elevated in silver... watch out for the CME looking to calm things down https://t.co/vPmcqjFhN8
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance

2020-07-22 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
HANG SENG INDEX, GOLD, SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Hang Seng Index may face selling pressure as US tech rally fades
  • Gold price climbed to 9-year high of US$ 1,842, breaking key resistance at US$ 1,810
  • Silver price surged to US$ 22.22, registering a 14.86% gain in three days

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) may face some selling pressure on Wednesday after US technology firms retraced in the prior trading session. Investors are scrutinizing Covid-19 virus developments around the globe and increasingly question the bubble-like’ rally of the Nasdaq index.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited will launch the Hang Seng Tech Index on 27 July, 2020, which tracks the 30 largest listed technology companies in HK. It will have some of the most valuable Chinese internet companies as its constituents, including Alibaba Group Holding (+7.26%), Tencent (+7.94%), Meituan (+8.81%)and probably the upcoming Ant Financial after its debut on the HKEX. Share prices of these technology firms surged following the news.

Sector-wise, Commerce & Industry was leading HSI gains yesterday, with Tencent alone contributing 40% of the index’s daily gain. Utilities and Properties were lagging behind (chart below).

Hang Seng Index Sector Performance21-7-2020

Source: hsi.com.hk, Dailyfx

Technically, Hang Seng index has found support at 25,000. A technical correction at around 25,500 probably won’t change its upward trend in the near term. Holding above 25,000 could pave way to attempt higher highs around 26,000 – a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold price is trading at a 9-year high of US$ 1,840 and may attempt to challenge the all-time high seen in Sep 2011 – US$ 1,920. The remarkable rally was perhaps driven by the European Union’s historic stimulus package, which will inject even more liquidity into the financial system. Uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic may have also underpinned precious metal prices as demand for safety surges.

Technically, gold prices have broken a key resistance at US$ 1,810 and moved decisively higher. The uptrend remains intact. Immediate resistance can be found at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension at US$ 1,872.

Gold PriceMonthly Chart

Silver Price Outlook:

Silver prices surged for a third day to US$ 22.3, marking a three-day gain of 14.8%.

Technically, silver price has soared to a 7-year high at US$ 22.3, with no immediate resistance level found in the near term. A technical correction, however, is possible as the price has been severely overbought from a technical point of view. This, however, is unlikely to change its bullish trend in the medium term.

Silver PriceDaily Chart

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

