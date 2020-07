British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns

The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/SqTPfn2c65

Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/22/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Turn-Lower-as-US-China-Tensions-Heat-Up.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT https://t.co/Vt1fCyeOVN

EU leaders agreed on a stimulus deal so why has $EUR responded so modestly? https://t.co/3lsqhxm5Rl

There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept.

...meanwhile, @Reuters is reporting that the #PBOC plans to pause stimulus expansion as the economy improves. That sounds like an accelerant for risk-off capital flows

Sharp risk-off response across markets after #China consulate is closed in Houston, TX. #USD and #JPY up, #crudeoil down with #SP500 futures as well as #AUD and #NZD. #Gold down as USD gains undermine anti-fiat demand https://t.co/fAZ3dfFOmS

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.63%.

China vows to respond if the US does not withdraw consulate action