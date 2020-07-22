0

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns

2020-07-22 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD’s recent climb higher has paused after a report that the UK is close to abandoning hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU and a separate report that the UK has given up hope of a trade deal with the US by the year-end.
  • Nonetheless, the setback for GBP/USD has been only modest, suggesting that the pair could resume its climb higher shortly.

GBP/USD near-term outlook still positive

GBP/USD is pausing after its recent climb higher but the lack of a sharp selloff on bad news on post-Brexit trade talks with both the EU and the US suggests that the underlying trend in the pair remains upwards.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the UK is close to abandoning hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, and the UK Government’s working assumption is that the UK and the EU will trade on World Trade Organization rules when the current transition period ends on December 31. Separately, the Financial Times has reported that the UK has given up hope of a trade deal with the US ahead of November’s US Presidential election.

However, the FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks is little changed in early business Wednesday, EUR/GBP is only marginally higher and GBP/USD just a little lower.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (July 17-22, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The latest moves in Sterling have come amidst broadly upbeat sentiment in the financial markets on expectations of a global economic recovery, a positive response to this week’s agreement on an EU recovery fund and optimism about a new round of stimulus measures in the US. However, the market response has been muted as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Like to learn more about sentiment analysis in forex trading? Here’s a link to an article you may find useful

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
