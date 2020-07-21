0

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Skepticism About EU Recovery Fund Could Undermine EUR/USD | Webinar
2020-07-21 12:10:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & More
2020-07-21 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.
2020-07-21 11:06:00
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Buch Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (JUN) Actual: 4.11 Previous: 2.61 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: 18.7% Expected: 20% Previous: -26.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1MvlLM1cKx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Q3ud7nv55
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.73% Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UOc1FyS5hP
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can https://t.co/mfoU5r6ocJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pSBlp83pgt
  • Last month, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month tumble and started a trend-less move. Will today’s Canadian retail sales numbers for May (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/RalYqOuidi
Skepticism About EU Recovery Fund Could Undermine EUR/USD | Webinar

Skepticism About EU Recovery Fund Could Undermine EUR/USD | Webinar

2020-07-21 12:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Confidence in European stocks and the Euro has improved after the deal agreed between the EU nations on a recovery fund to boost the bloc’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • However, falls in crosses such as EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF and EUR/GBP suggest that market sentiment towards the Euro could soon turn negative.

Trader confidence in Euro deal fragile

Traders could yet have second thoughts about the €750 billion recovery fund agreed by the EU nations to help the bloc recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. While European stock markets have strengthened and the Euro has held its ground against the Dollar, weakness in Euro crosses suggests that sentiment towards the single currency is not as strong as it seems.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 13 – July 21, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -6% -1%
Weekly 20% 8% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Like to learn more about the DAX index of the major German stocks? This report will help

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 Euro forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

