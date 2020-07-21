Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD Hit 5-Month and 18-Month Highs Without a True Break
2020-07-21 02:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel: EU recovery fund deal a 'good' summit result, has no regrets over her EU-plan compromises -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bnEnPqcz9k
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.61% France 40: 0.55% FTSE 100: 0.44% Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EjSswFF0SO
  • RBA's Lowe: Biggest mistake would be to withdraw support early. Need sustainably higher 3-year rate to resume bond buying. - BBG
  • EU #coronavirus recovery fund will give out EU390b of grants and EU360b of low-interest loans -BBG
  • $EURUSD weakens after reports EU leaders reached a deal on the #coronavirus recovery fund - https://t.co/CNbGEdUmle https://t.co/x3TweHdXuO
  • EU leaders reach deal on #coronavirus recovery fund worth EU750B -BBG $EURUSD
  • Well, that's the kind of update from the President of the EC which will raise a lot of questions... $EURUSD actually slipped immediately on the 'news' https://t.co/Is2cRJVO2U
  • Retail FX traders at IG have pushed net $GBPUSD positioning in the IGCS figures to the heaviest short bias seen in over a year https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/WoeZb5o20t
  • How have the latest US-India trade news impacted the Indian #Rupee and #Nifty50? What is the road ahead from here? Check out my latest update here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/07/21/Indian-Rupee-Gains-on-US-Tariff-Rollback-Proposal-Nifty-50-to-Follow.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YdnqnkfPmw
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

2020-07-21 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Silver, XAG/USD, Commodities – Talking Points:

  • Silver prices poised to outperform as the fundamental backdrop continues to support the liquidity-driven metal.
  • Bullish signals on multiple time-frames suggests this may just be the start of the rise in silver prices after validating the break of a 40-year continuation pattern.

2020 is proving to be a breakout year for liquidity-driven silver prices as the metal breaks above $20/oz for the first time since 2016.

As noted earlier, the unprecedented amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus has provided the perfect liquidity-rich environment for silver and looks set to continue with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell preparing to roll out a new $1 trillion federal support package by the end of the month.

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

Source – Worldometer

Considering cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the United States, enforcing the reimposition of lockdown measures and restrictions, it is likely this may not be the last injection of fiscal stimulus introduced by US policymakers.

With that in mind, the fundamental backdrop seems to validate the recent resurgence in silver prices and may confirm the bullish technical set-ups seen on multiple time-frames.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Silver Monthly Chart – 40-Year Cup and Handle Pattern Playing Out

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

Silver futures monthly chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a monthly time-frame highlights an immense Cup and Handle bullish continuation pattern that has taken shape over the last 40 years, with the ‘Cup’ extending from the late 1970’s as price sharply collapsed from the 1980 high (41.50).

Taking the better part of 31 years to finally exceed the all-time high set at the start of the 80’s, silver has spent much of the last decade in a gradual decline, carving out the ‘handle’ over an 8-year period.

A break of ‘handle’ resistance in late 2019 propelled price just shy of the $20/oz. However, buyers were unable to overcome psychological resistance resulting in a subsequent throw-back to support at the 2015 low (13.62).

Having said that, the inability of price to close below the 2015 low (13.62) validated the topside break of the bullish continuation pattern, suggesting the resumption of the primary uptrend and potentially bringing the 2011 high (49.82) into play – should price successfully clear a multitude of resistance levels.

Silver Weekly Chart – Bullish Crossover Fueling 6-Week Surge

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

Silver futures weekly chart created using TradingView

Scrolling in to a weekly time-frame reinforces bullish monthly price action as the 50-week moving average (17.04) crosses above the 200-WMA (16.84) in a ‘golden cross’ formation, implying further upside is on the cards.

Although the adage “past performance is not indicative of future results” applies, it is important to note that the last bullish cross-over seen on a weekly time frame generated a 950% surge in silver prices, exploding from the October 2003 low (4.75) to eventually peak at the record high set in 2011 (49.82).

Should this re-eventuate, a push to fresh record highs is not out of the question although it must be added that it certainly will not happen overnight.

Silver Daily Chart – Eyeing 2016 High After Breaking Through $20/oz

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices

Silver futures daily chart created using TradingView

As it stands, silver looks poised to rise after successfully hurdling resistance at the 2019 high (19.75), as the RSI jumps back into overbought territory for the fifth time this year.

The steepening slope of the 50-day moving average may stoke buying pressure, with temporary support at the 78.6% Fibonacci extension (20.31) potentially providing a platform for price to test the 2016 high (21.23).

However, divergence seen on the RSI - failing to follow price to higher highs - hints at underlying exhaustion in the recent surge from the June low and could result in a period of consolidation above pivotal support at the 2019 high (19.75).

With that in mind, a slight correction back towards the psychologically pivotal $20/oz level may serve as a platform for buyers, as they eye a push above the 2016 high (21.225) to fresh 6-year highs.

Silver BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 29% 9%
Weekly 9% 37% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
2020-07-21 03:00:00
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
2020-07-21 01:00:00
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
2020-07-20 21:35:00
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
2020-07-20 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.