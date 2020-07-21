Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD Hit 5-Month and 18-Month Highs Without a True Break
2020-07-21 02:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FBJhD70yvv
  • Spain will get EU72b in grants from the EU recovery fund -BBG $EURUSD
  • French President Emmanuel Macron: Portion of grants in EU package a big success. EU recovery fund agreement 'historic' -BBG
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel: EU recovery fund deal a 'good' summit result, has no regrets over her EU-plan compromises -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bnEnPqcz9k
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.61% France 40: 0.55% FTSE 100: 0.44% Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EjSswFF0SO
  • RBA's Lowe: Biggest mistake would be to withdraw support early. Need sustainably higher 3-year rate to resume bond buying. - BBG
  • EU #coronavirus recovery fund will give out EU390b of grants and EU360b of low-interest loans -BBG
  • $EURUSD weakens after reports EU leaders reached a deal on the #coronavirus recovery fund - https://t.co/CNbGEdUmle https://t.co/x3TweHdXuO
  • EU leaders reach deal on #coronavirus recovery fund worth EU750B -BBG $EURUSD
Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?

Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?

2020-07-21 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50, US-India Trade, Coronavirus - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 rising as global market mood improves
  • US-India trade news may have been recent catalyst behind gains
  • USD/INR eyes key support, Nifty 50 trades within bearish pattern

The Indian Rupee, like most currencies, has been capitalizing on weakness in the haven-linked US Dollar as global market sentiment continues to rebound. The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, is also no exception. Yesterday, it extended the bottom from earlier this year, closing at its highest since early March. Recent gains may have been compounded by US-India trade news.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

On Monday, India reportedly asked the US for concessions on generic drugs it ships to the latter. In exchange, it offered to roll back tariffs on certain US agricultural products. This could be welcoming progress in a highly uncertain environment. As a reminder, last year tensions between the two nations were simmering as US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lobbied tariff threats against each other.

This announcement may have also been an extension of talks between the two countries last week. That is when India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross discussed the possibility of a free-trade pact. Meanwhile in the background, worrying developments brew. The nation recently surpassed one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Monday IndiGo, the nation’s top airline, cut staff by 10 percent as the company struggles with reduced airfare as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The future also doesn’t seem to be in a bright spot as the mean estimate for fiscal 2021 GDP is around -3.9% y/y, according to Bloomberg. Disappointing earnings from tech companies from the US can dent global sentiment, potentially hurting the Nifty 50 and Rupee.

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

USD/INR may be on its way to retest key support at 74.48 which is the high from 2018. Prices bounced off this price at the beginning of July after breaking under key support at 74.94. A drop through the former could open the door to testing 73.56, the close from March 10. The medium term technical outlook appears bearish after a “Death Cross” formed in June.

That is when a short term moving average crosses under a long term one. This is typically a bearish signal. In the event of steeper losses in USD/INR, rising support from 2019 could reinstate the dominant uptrend – red parallel lines on the daily chart below.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

While the Nifty 50 continues to set new highs since March, recently negative RSI divergence emerged. This is a sign of fading upside momentum which can at times precede a turn lower. Furthermore, the Nifty continues to trade within a Rising Wedge, which is a bearish chart pattern. Prices paused gains on the key inflection point at 11036. Further gains may open the door to testing the 11384 – 11614 inflection zone ahead.

Nifty 50 Daily Chart

Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?

Nifty 50 Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
2020-07-21 02:00:00
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
2020-07-21 01:00:00
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
2020-07-20 21:35:00
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
2020-07-20 18:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.