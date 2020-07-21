0

Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Skepticism About EU Recovery Fund Could Undermine EUR/USD | Webinar
2020-07-21 12:10:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & More
2020-07-21 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.
2020-07-21 11:06:00
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Buch Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (JUN) Actual: 4.11 Previous: 2.61 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: 18.7% Expected: 20% Previous: -26.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1MvlLM1cKx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Q3ud7nv55
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.73% Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UOc1FyS5hP
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can https://t.co/mfoU5r6ocJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pSBlp83pgt
  • Last month, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month tumble and started a trend-less move. Will today’s Canadian retail sales numbers for May (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/RalYqOuidi
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.

Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.

2020-07-21 11:06:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD) and Silver Price (XAG/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold and Silver continue to make new multi-year highs.
  • Fundamentals continue to bolster the move higher.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prints a Nine-Year High

The price of gold continues to rally and today touched its highest level in nine-years. The precious metal is nearly 10% higher than the swing-low made on June 5 while gold is around $370/oz. higher than the sell-off low made on March 16 this year. The fundamental backdrop for gold remains positive. The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in the US, fueling thoughts of fresh lockdowns in some Southern states, while the US dollar continues to weaken as a second US coronavirus stimulus package edges nearer. A weak US dollar and lower US Treasury yields are drivers of positive sentiment for gold and silver.

The daily gold chart remains biased towards further upside in the current environment with the precious metal above all three moving averages. The widening of the gap between the 20- and 50-dmas highlights the bullish sentiment currently gripping the market but also warns that the market may be starting to run ahead of itself in the short-term. While the CCI indicator shows gold as overbought, it is not yet back to the extreme levels seen in late-February and mid-May this year. Higher prices look the likely path of least resistance but a period of consolidation may occur ahead of the next move.

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – July 21, 2020)

Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Silver Back Above $20/oz.

Silver’s acceleration higher continues this week with XAU/USD back above $20/oz. for the first time in four years. Silver has rallied over 80% off its March 16 low and continues to close the gold/silver spread. Silver underperformed gold sharply from the end of 2019 and has now pulled back most of the losses seen this year.

Gold/Silver Ratio

Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.

Again the chart looks positive but vulnerable to a set-back although the $19.00 - $19.50/oz. zone should provide a level of support. The mid-July 2016 swing-high at $21.14/oz. is the likely near-term target followed by the September 2013 swing-high at just over $25.00/oz. for a longer-term outlook.

Silver Daily Price Chart (January – July 21, 2020)

Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.

What is your view on Gold and Silver – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

