British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Testing 0.90 After EU Summit Deal

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pulls Back from July High as EU Splits COVID Recovery Fund
2020-07-21 05:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD Hit 5-Month and 18-Month Highs Without a True Break
2020-07-21 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/zeRKMwifJf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ySQ3JYn3Bz
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.22% Oil - US Crude: 0.49% Gold: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sNvo4Yjxga
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wGOkg6cTjV
  • $GBP back above 1.27, making an impressive move over the past 24hrs. Once again at the 200DMA https://t.co/dtqwwvvBhZ
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Canadian retail sales may buoy the #CanadianDollar should consumer spending exceed market expectations. $USDCAD is eyeing…
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.18% France 40: 0.74% FTSE 100: 0.68% Wall Street: 0.67% US 500: 0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LikR5xmNXq
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (JUN) Actual: £-34.8B Expected: £-34.3B Previous: £-54.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (JUN) Actual: £-34.8B Expected: £-34.3B Previous: £-54.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: CHF2.8B Previous: CHF2.68B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Testing 0.90 After EU Summit Deal

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Testing 0.90 After EU Summit Deal

2020-07-21 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP and EUR prices, news and analysis:

  • EUR/GBP is testing support around the 0.90 level, with the 50-day moving average and trendline support both kicking in just below there.
  • Any break would likely lead to further losses after a cautious response in EUR to the EU Summit deal and GBP shrugging off both surging UK public borrowing and strained relations between the UK and China over Hong Kong.

EUR/GBP at risk of further losses

EUR/GBP is currently testing support at and just below the 0.90 level, with any break to the downside likely to lead to further losses. If it breaks through that “round number” support level, the 50-day moving average around the same point and trendline support at 0.8979, it could then drop to the 0.8938 low recorded on July 10.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 17 – July 21, 2020)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 Euro forecast
Get My Guide

Losses in EUR/GBP have come despite EU leaders agreeing a deal on a recovery fund. Under the agreement, the European Commission will borrow 750 billion using its triple-A debt rating, disbursing 390 billion in grants – less than the originally targeted 500 billion – and 360 billion in cheap loans.

On the other side of the EUR/GBP cross, the Pound has largely ignored news that UK public-sector net borrowing was £34.8 billion in June, when Covid-19 lockdown measures were tightest. That is better than May’s £54.5 billion but worse than the £34.3 billion predicted by economists.

UK-China tensions and a Russia report

GBP also seems to have shrugged off growing tensions between the UK and China over Hong Kong, news that 900,000 UK public-sector workers will receive above-inflation pay rises and the imminent publication of a “Russia report” commissioned to investigate alleged Russian interference in UK elections.

Meanwhile, in the background, the markets’ appetite for risk has been boosted by news that the University of Oxfords possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of this year.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 21
( 10:07 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Find out here how to read a forex economic calendar

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
2020-07-21 03:00:00
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
2020-07-21 02:00:00
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
2020-07-21 01:00:00
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
2020-07-20 21:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.