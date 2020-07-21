ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @margaretyjy: Hang Seng jumps 1.5% as tech gains. Tencent, Alibaba are among the best performers today. https://t.co/qMUzF6LoXk
  • $AUDUSD slightly higher as #RBA pours cold water on intervention bets, seems they are comfortable with the Aussie's persistent appreciation. Broader outlook remains on risk trend https://t.co/5x3tS24kdY
  • RBA minutes, Uncertainty weighing on consumption and investment, nature of the economic recovery continues to be uncertain - $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Not ruling out policy adjustments if necessary, reiterated the separation between monetary policy and government financing - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Exchange rate is reflective of the fundamental outlook, no case for intervention in the FX market - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Negative interest rate policy extremely unlikely - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures pointing higher at the expense of JPY and USD.
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Meeting Minutes due at 01:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/GUkfHmie95
  • Markets: "Uhh, could you please be a little more specific on your threat so we know what stocks to short?" https://t.co/aiFWYGILLD
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

2020-07-21 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

ASX 200, NIKKEI 225, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • ASX 200 index edged up after a strong US session, facing strong resistance at 6,100 ahead
  • Nikkei 225 index climbed in early hours, which may lead Asia higher
  • Hang Seng Index held above 25,000 support, which remains a critical level

ASX 200 Outlook:

Australia’s ASX 200 (ASX) index stock market benchmark may climb on Tuesday, according to the futures market. As strong rally in US technology stocks overnight underpinned market confidence, sending index futures prices higher across the Asia-Pacific region.

As the ASX 200 index lingered around a key resistance zone in the 6,000 – 6,100 area, growing Covid-19 concerns may serve to cool down risk appetite in the short term. Victoria had 275 new cases and one death, and NSW added 20 new cases. This points to perhaps tighter border control and stricter social distancing measures in the weeks to come, which is unfriendly to an economic recovery.

Sector-wise, information technology and materials were doing the heavy lifting whereas the other nine sectors fell on Monday. Energy (-2.62%), communication services (-1.52%), industrials (-1.18%) and consumer discretionary (-1.12%) were among the hardest hit.

ASX 200 Sector performance20-7-2020

ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

Technically, the ASX 200 index faces strong resistance level at 6,100 – a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (chart below). As the index recovered from March’s lows, it has formed an ‘Ascending Triangle’ on its daily chart. The upper bound of the triangle coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, reaffirming this critical resistance. The 20-Day, 50-Day and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) suggest the overall trend remains bullish.

ASX 200 IndexDaily Chart

ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

The Nikkei 225 index moved mildly higher on Tuesday, following a strong US trading session led by the technology sector. This helped to underpin market confidence amid rising virus resurgence concerns. A rally in Nikkei today is mainly driven by technology stocks, which are perceived to have higher earnings potential amid the pandemic.

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index has likely broken out above resistance at 22,760 and moved higher (chart below). To attempt higher highs, it needs to firmly break above the previous high seen in June – 23,300. An immediate support level could be found at 22,400 – the 50-Day SMA.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HIS) had a volatile session on Monday, making a ‘V-shaped’ rebound as the Shanghai Composite recovered from losses and ended 3% higher. Ping An Insurance (+1.71%) and China Life (+8.32%) were the biggest contributors to HSI’s rise yesterday whereas HSBC (-0.95%) weighed.

Technically, the Hang Seng Index has found support at 25,000 and moved higher to 25,260 – according to the futures markets. Holding above this level could pave way to attempt higher highs around the 26,000 – a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Assets Probe Resistance
2020-07-20 21:35:00
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now
2020-07-20 18:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar
2020-07-20 12:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report
2020-07-20 08:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.