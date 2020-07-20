Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now

0

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
  • US Virus cases increase 1.3%, slowest daily increase in two weeks - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rmtUeCuA2S
  • Secretary Mnuchin will meet with Congressional leaders, Schumer, Meadows, and Pelosi on Tuesday: Politico - BBG
  • There we go, $SPX has finally taken out last week's high. The favorite tech giants are leading the way again. NDX-SPX ratio shooting higher
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says 'nowhere near' out of the woods in the fight against virus, GOP virus aid plan to be released later this week - BBG
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/20/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Gold-Threaten-Bullish-JS-Breakout.html $Gold https://t.co/2W8Q4fQ7KY
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.64% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qDQjgKWqPq
  • California virus cases rise 1.8% vs prior 2.7% 7-day average - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RSUUl8XEPm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VU85x1diZ7
Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now

Kiwi Price Analysis: Wedge Holds NZD/USD For Now

2020-07-20 18:30:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

NZD/USD Forecast:

  • NZD/USD recovers from March lows but struggles to break out of the wedge formation
  • Fibonacci continues to provide key levels of support and resistance
  • Price action keeps both bulls and bears at bay

NZD/USD Trapped in a Wedge

As a second-wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps through the United States, many have praised New Zealand for its handling of the pandemic which has already allowed for the country to reopen its economy. However, as the second wave now spreads through Australia, tourism is once again being put on hold, potentially producing pressure on the NZD/USD. Although the NZD/USD has managed to recover from March 2020 lows, the pair is now trading in a wedge formation, with bulls and bears patiently waiting for a break in either direction.

The 4-hour chart below highlights the NZD/USD trading in a symmetrical wedge formation, characterized by both lower highs and higher lows, with price action digesting deeper in the wedge.

NZD/USD 4 hour chart with wedge

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Fibonacci Maintains Support

From a longer-term perspective, the monthly chart below highlights Fibonacci levels from two major moves. The first Fibonacci retracement (pink) represents the major move from the November 2000 low to the July 2014 high, while the second Fibonacci retracement (blue), is plotted between the March 2009 low to the July 2014 high.

Although the pair has managed to recover from the March 2020 lows, the two above-mentioned Fibonacci levels have now formed clear areas of support and resistance which, to this point, have kept both bulls and bears at bay.

NZD/USD Monthly Chart

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Moving Forward

After recovering from March lows, a strong bullish trend was present, which has now slowed, with price action showing a penchant for mean reversion. If prices break above the current wedge, bulls may focus on an extension of the move, given the presence of the bull pennant formation. A breakout above the wedge/bull pennant will next encounter a key spot of resistance around the psychological level of 0.66; while a break below may see the Kiwi falling towards the 0.64 level, which is confluent with the 61.8% retracement level of the secondary major move looked at above.

NZD/USD Client Sentiment

According to client sentiment, majority of retail traders are showing a bearish bias towards NZD/USD, with 68% of traders holding short positions. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests that prices may continue to increase.

--- Written by Tammy DaCosta, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

