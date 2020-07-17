USD/IDR May Rise as Jakarta Composite Falls After Bank of Indonesia Cut
US Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, USD/IDR, Bank of Indonesia, Jakarta Composite – Talking Points
- USD/IDR may rise in the aftermath of the Bank of Indonesia
- Expect the central bank to increasingly step in to intervene
- Jakarta Composite pushes above 4-month high, banks fall
The USD/IDR may rise in the aftermath of the Bank of Indonesia (BI) monetary policy announcement. Yesterday, the central bank lowered its benchmark 7-day reverse repo rate to 4.00% from 4.25%, as widely expected by economists.The second consecutive reduction after Juneleft it at its lowest point on record, underscoring the severity of the pandemic’s toll on Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
The deposit facility rate was also lowered to 3.25% from 3.50% prior. This is the return banks receive for depositing cash with the central bank overnight. The BI noted that the global economic recovery is ‘taking longer than expected’, but domestic indicators seem to be pointing to a rebound. Net foreign fund inflows are expected to continue. Capital flows can be some of the most influential forces for emerging market currencies.
In the event IDR continues to depreciate, expect the Bank of Indonesia to take increasingly bolder action to stabilize its currency. BI’s Governor Perry Warjiyo reiterated that the Rupiah is undervalued and that it will continue currency stabilization measures. From here, further interest rate cuts are to depend on factors such as inflationary pressures.
Indonesia’s benchmark stock index, the Jakarta Composite, closed at its highest in over 4 months yesterday. Financials struggled however, with banks hit especially hard. These make up about 31% of the index. Declining borrowing costs shrink the profit margin on. From here, rising coronavirus cases in the US could dent sentiment in the APAC region, hurting local stocks.
Indonesian Rupiah Technical Analysis
USD/IDR extended its push above the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). This has opened the door to a Golden Cross forming in the future, whereby the near-term SMA crosses above the medium-term SMA. This is typically a bullish signal which could pave the way for a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 15005. Otherwise, key support sits below at 14342.
USD/IDR – Daily Chart
iShares Trust MSCI Indonesia ETF
Below is the MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) which closely mimics the Jakarta Composite. The former has taken out resistance “A” while also establishing trend line “B”. Immediate resistance sits above at 19.39. This is as prices are running out of room to consolidate between the falling trend line and rising support from March – blue line. A push above resistance exposes the June peak. A turn lower places the focus on 17.85.
EIDO – Daily Chart
-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com
To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.