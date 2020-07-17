S&P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will S&P 500 Smallest Range in Five Months Blow Apart After Netflix Earnings?
2020-07-17 02:46:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $SPX's range this past session was the smallest since Feb 19th. Is this a return to 'normal' or build up to a Netflix-induced Friday break? I talk about this and more in my trading video for the upcoming session: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/17/Will-SP-500-Smallest-Range-in-Five-Months-Blow-Apart-After-Netflix-Earnings.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/9zTevsvePy
  • The US Dollar weakened against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. Ahead, Chinese GDP and US retail sales are eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fy366LmjDK https://t.co/a7ovybIJTr
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.07% Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Silver: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cwUUK0O2W2
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yDdapiWmYC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OmZDPxaFMU
  • So far this week, #SEK has been the best-performing #G10 FX against #USD with +1.33% spot-returns while #NZD has been the worst with -0.49% -BBG
  • Silver price eyes fresh 2020 highs as the US Dollar continues to slide against its major conterparts. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NMtiHMY5cB https://t.co/IwjPAa9m6G
  • Reports crossing the wires Texas Governor Greg Abbott is pouring cold water on expectations of a Texas shutdown amid surging #coronavirus cases Slight risk-on tilt in morning Asia trade For markets, what matters is policy. No shutdown = economic activity holds for most part
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit cleared near-term moving averages, opening the door to US Dollar weakness. USD/IDR may rise however as USD/PHP idles around 2017 lows. Get your #ASEAN currencies overview from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dYClxBiw9p https://t.co/wo7EkMzZiZ
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL) due at 00:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -26 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
S&P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

S&P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

2020-07-17 02:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

S&P 500 INDEX, HANG SENG INDEX, CHINA A50 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 index wobbles at 3,200 resistance on virus concerns
  • Hang Seng index comes to a key support level at 25,000 after mainland markets’ collapse
  • China A50 index consolidates at 15,000 – a two week low

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

US indices closed slightly lower on Thursday as sentiment was skewed to the cautious side. Utilities (+1.32%), materials (+0.36%) and communication services (+0.3%) were leading whereas information technology (-1.22%), real estate (-1.19%) and energy (-0.51%) were lagging.

Investors are evaluating the impact of growing virus cases in the US to the jobs market and economic recovery, against the backdrop of rising US-China tensions. More states are joining the mandate masks status following a record daily death toll in Florida.

Netflix’s earnings miss could put more pressure on the technology sector, which has been recently questioned for their high valuation and outperformance against the benchmark indices. This has left the Nasdaq index trading at a 47 price-to-earning (P/E) ratio, which makes it one of the most expensive major indices globally.

S&amp;P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 Index –Technical Analysis

The index has come to a strong resistance at 3,200 as it attempted a breakout. An immediate support level can be found at 3,118 – the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, the overall trend remains bullish within the context of an ‘Ascending Channel’ (chart below).

S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) stock market benchmark fell 2% on Thursday before climbing up a bit this morning. The index has fallen 6.6% from the recent high at 26,970 seen on July 7th. US sanctions over Hong Kong’s special status and Chinese officials weighed on market sentiment. In addition, a plunge in mainland A-share markets, which fell over 4%, also dragged the Hong Kong market lower.

Tencent (-5.52%), Geely Auto (-11.98%) and HKEX (-5,72) were among the largest contributors to Hang Seng’s fall yesterday. In the near term, mainland companies are likely to remain the biggest influencers on Hang Seng.

Technically, the Hang Seng Index is looking for support at 25,000, which is the upper ceiling of the ‘Ascending Triangle’ that it broke out two weeks back. The previous resistance has now become a support. Breaking down below 25,000 will probably lead to more downside towards the 50-Day Simple Moving Average at 24,550.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support

FTSE China A50 Index Outlook:

The FTSE China A50 Index(A50) stock market benchmark suffered its largest single day drop since March 16th, falling 4.3% as the IPO of SMIC (stock code 688981) drained liquidity in mainland stock markets. Even a better-than-expected 2Q GDP figure failed to lift sentiment.

Technically, the A50 index could perhaps find support at 15,100 - its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The next support could be found at 14,500 – a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

FTSE China A50 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Challenges 3,200 Resistance, Hang Seng Tests 25,000 Support
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
2020-07-16 21:30:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Chart Coiled, Pennant Breakout Eyed
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Chart Coiled, Pennant Breakout Eyed
2020-07-16 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix Earnings Loom as Tech Sentiment Teeters
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix Earnings Loom as Tech Sentiment Teeters
2020-07-16 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.