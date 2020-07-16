We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
2020-07-16 17:05:00
Euro Forecast: Bull Moves Unphased by July ECB Meeting - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-16 14:15:00
2020-07-16 14:15:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
2020-07-16 15:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as the US Dollar Rebounds in Risk-Off Trade
2020-07-16 06:14:00
2020-07-16 06:14:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
2020-07-16 17:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
2020-07-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
2020-07-14 15:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil

2020-07-16 21:47:00

2020-07-16 21:47:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
USD/CAD PRICE ACTION BOUNCES OFF TECHNICAL SUPPORT, CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY CRUDE OIL & BOC OUTLOOK

USD/CAD price action has fluctuated within a rough 300-pip trading range since mid-June. This major currency pair has drifted sideways alongside several other rangebound markets – like crude oil, the S&P 500, and even Bitcoin – as traders hang in ‘wait and see mode’ largely due to the juxtaposition of both bullish and bearish fundamental undercurrents.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Appetite for risk seems to have deteriorated correspondingly as investor optimism wanes amid rising coronavirus cases and decelerating recovery in economic activity. This development was just alluded to in the press statement accompanying the latest BoC interest rate decision. Specifically, the Bank of Canada stated how economic slack is expected to persist as pent-up demand dissipates after reopening from the coronavirus lockdown. The BoC added how this will likely create “significant disinflationary pressures.”

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 DEC 2019 TO 16 JUL 2020)

USDCAD USD CAD Price Dollar Chart Forecast

USD/CAD turned lower in response to Bank of Canada rate outlook provided yesterday, but the Canadian Dollar is currently on pace to erase nearly all of those gains. USD/CAD caught a bid early Thursday around its recent base near the 1.3500-handle and spot prices have ripped higher by about 70-pips since.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -7% 14%
Weekly 43% -24% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That said, USD/CAD price action now flirts technical resistance highlighted by a confluence of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages in addition to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its year-to-date trading range. Perhaps another influx of risk aversion and return of safe-haven demand might give the US Dollar a boost meaningful enough to catalyzes a topside breakout above the bearish trendline extended through the series of lower swing highs recorded since mid-March.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

On the other hand, a death-cross looms and could steer spot USD/CAD lower if the medium term bearish trend can overpower the broader bullish trend. Breaching support underpinned by the 1.3500-price level might see the Canadian Dollar strengthen further against its USD peer with June swing lows potentially eyed as the next layer of defense.

CANADIAN DOLLAR INDEX & CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (20 MAY TO 16 JULY 2020)

Crude Oil and Canadian Dollar Price Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Nevertheless, keeping close tabs on crude oil price action may provide an indication as to where the Canadian Dollar and USD/CAD might head next. This is widely in consideration of the strong direct relationship typically maintained between CAD and oil. Crude oil has struggled to surmount the $41.00/bbl price with the commodity rejecting this level three times since June 23.

As previously mentioned, expectations for a robust and sustained recovery in global GDP growth have been undermined by fading rebounds across key economic indicators recently. Not only does this seem to be keeping a lid on crude oil prices, it appears to have helped form a top for the Canadian Dollar and base for spot USD/CAD.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

If crude oil can eclipse this nearside technical barrier, however, it could suggest that broader market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, and potentially signal another broad risk rally lurks on the horizon. This would likely stand to drive USD/CAD price action lower in turn.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

