Bitcoin (BTC) Sliding Into Multi-Week Range Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Flat as ECB Leaves Policy Unchanged, Eyes Turn to EU Summit
2020-07-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: 2020 High on Radar as Bull Flag Pattern Unfolds
2020-07-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as the US Dollar Rebounds in Risk-Off Trade
2020-07-16 06:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB leaves monetary policy unchanged

Real Time News
  • ECB's Lagarde says recovery uneven across sectors
  • RT @IGSquawk: @RANsquawk Someone ask about bond spreads.
  • $EURUSD edging higher as #lagarde begins her press conference https://t.co/iEbLrA1eHM
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL) Actual: 24.1 Expected: 20 Previous: 27.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (11/JUL) Actual: 1,375.00K Previous: 1437.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM (JUN) Actual: 7.3% Expected: 5% Previous: 12.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (11/JUL) Actual: 1,300K Expected: 1250K Previous: 1314K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 5% Previous: 18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/8X8QaDMia2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kH2XtO0jUW
Bitcoin (BTC) Sliding Into Multi-Week Range Support

Bitcoin (BTC) Sliding Into Multi-Week Range Support

2020-07-16 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin slips towards a two-week in low vol trade.
  • A range break nears and the path of least resistance remains lower.

A Guide to Trading Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) Sliding Towards Support

Bitcoin continues to range trade in a low volatility environment with little news to enable a breakout. BTC remains contained between $9,000 and $10,000 for the last 6 weeks with the overall bias pointing lower. The support level has prompted an uptick when neared, although three lower highs have been made since mid-June, suggesting sellers remain in control of short-term price action.

Another negative sign on the chart is the recent break below both the 50-dma and the 20-dma, which suggests that lower prices are the path of least resistance. The low vol backdrop also suggests waning enthusiasm for Bitcoin with the ATR currently at its lowest level in over a year. Bitcoin is a volatile asset class and a break below support may see BTC’s accelerate lower and back towards the May 25 swing-low at $8,630 before the May 10 low at $8,145. Below here the 200-dma currently sits at $7,985, a level that needs to be respected if Bitcoin is to steady and then reverse its move. Resistance is seen off the 50-dma at $9,389 before $9,500, a level that prompted the short-term sell-off on July 8.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (January – July 16, 2020)

Bitcoin (BTC) Sliding Into Multi-Week Range Support
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Flat as ECB Leaves Policy Unchanged, Eyes Turn to EU Summit
EUR/USD Flat as ECB Leaves Policy Unchanged, Eyes Turn to EU Summit
2020-07-16 12:00:00
Japanese Yen May Win Safe-Haven Battle Over US Dollar: NZD/JPY at Risk
Japanese Yen May Win Safe-Haven Battle Over US Dollar: NZD/JPY at Risk
2020-07-16 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Plunge as Jobless Rate Surges to 22-Year High
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Plunge as Jobless Rate Surges to 22-Year High
2020-07-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.