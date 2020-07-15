Canadian Dollar Mixed on BoC Decision; QE Continues as CPI Slumps

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High
2020-07-15 11:15:00
Nasdaq Beats Back Collapse, EURUSD and Pound Crosses Switch Breakout Stance
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BQ6phOiioU
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.32% US 500: 0.28% FTSE 100: -0.50% Germany 30: -0.57% France 40: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ixBXQB8v3I
  • Senator McConnell says he talked with Secretary Mnuchin today on next stimulus package - BBG
  • Fed's Harker: - Recovery path slow and uneven - Banks well positioned to withstand pandemic stress - Important to extend enhanced unemployment benefits in some from - DJ via BBG
  • 👀 https://t.co/JCCr9Vbs52 https://t.co/BGmH2DVrqE
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • US 105 Day Bills Draw 0.130% Primary Dealers Awarded: 53.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 42.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.4% B/C Ratio: 3.95
  • BOC's Macklem says ending stimulus 'some ways off' - BBG
  • Arizona virus cases increase 2.5% vs prior 2.9% 7-day average - BBG
  • Hey traders! Tech heavy Nasdaq is not leading the charts. Who is leading the markets? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/sk3wFjJAcy
Canadian Dollar Mixed on BoC Decision; QE Continues as CPI Slumps

Canadian Dollar Mixed on BoC Decision; QE Continues as CPI Slumps

2020-07-15 15:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY PRICES REACT TO BANK OF CANADA DECISION

  • Bank of Canada (BOC) just released its latest monetary policy statement and left its target interest rate unchanged at 0.25%
  • USD/CAD and EUR/CAD prices jumped and spot CAD/JPY pivoted lower immediately after the BOC decision crossed the wires
  • Canadian Dollar (CAD) is coming under pressure as FX traders digest dovish central bank outlook underpinned by sluggish inflation expectations post-COVID

The Canadian Dollar is edging lower in the wake of the BOC statement that just crossed the wires. Bank of Canada officials agreed to leave the policy interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. The central bank also reiterated that it will continue its QE program running at C$5-billion purchases of Canada government bonds per week.

Learn More – How Central Banks Impact the Forex Market

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (15 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Reacts to BOC Decision July 2020

USD/CAD price action pressed higher in the wake of the Bank of Canada decision. The Canadian Dollar remains in positive territory on the day against its USD peer, however, as the US Dollar trades broadly alongside other safe-haven assets.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 2% -4%
Weekly 2% 11% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar weakness following the BOC statement is likely explained by dovish verbiage regarding interest rate and inflation outlook. The Bank of Canada governing council noted they plan on holding the overnight cash rate at its current level until economic slack is absorbed and inflation measures recover to target.

EUR/CAD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (15 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)

EURCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Reacts to BOC Decision July 2020

EUR/CAD price action whipsawed in the wake of the latest BOC statement. The Euro aimed higher initially against the Loonie, but the pop was short-lived with spot EUR/CAD since pivoting back lower to trade at fresh session lows. Perhaps a rejection of technical resistance around 1.5500-handle, which is underpinned by May’s swing high, could partly explain the stretch of EUR/CAD weakness.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Additionally, the European Central Bank is on tap to release its own monetary policy update on Thursday, 16 July at 11:45 GMT and leaves the Euro at risk ahead of this potentially market-moving event.

CAD/JPY PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (15 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)

CADJPY Price Chart Canadian Dollar Reacts to BOC Decision July 2020

Spot CAD/JPY gyrated following the Bank of Canada decision. The Canadian Dollar dipped into negative territory against the interest-rate sensitive Japanese Yen, but CAD/JPY prices have since ripped back higher and trade flat on the day.

Also noteworthy, the Canadian Dollar might be facing headwinds from crude oil price action due to the strong direct relationshiptypically held between the two assets. Oil is currently digesting recent commentary from Saudi Arabia and Russia agree to unwind recent production cuts next month.

Read More – USD/CAD Eyes US Dollar Weakness and Bank of Canada Policy Decision

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High
2020-07-15 11:15:00
USD/CAD Eyes US Dollar Weakness and Bank of Canada Policy Decision
USD/CAD Eyes US Dollar Weakness and Bank of Canada Policy Decision
2020-07-15 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish
EUR/CAD
CAD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.