US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Tests Resistance Ahead of ECB, EU Summit
2020-07-15 19:27:00
2020-07-15 19:27:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
2020-07-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
2020-07-15 11:42:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
2020-07-15 20:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
2020-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
2020-07-14 15:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix Earnings Loom as Tech Sentiment Teeters

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix Earnings Loom as Tech Sentiment Teeters

2020-07-15 20:10:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix Earnings Loom as Tech Sentiment Teeters

The trading week began with a volatile session for the Nasdaq 100 which sent the tech-heavy index spiraling lower ahead of earnings from some of the country’s largest financial institutions. In the days that followed, the Nasdaq recovered admirably but the sudden surge in risk aversion is a worrisome sign ahead of earnings from some of the most popular Nasdaq components. First up to bat is streaming provider and content producer Netflix.

Often included in acronyms that bundle high-flying technology stocks, Netflix has long been afforded a high degree of influence in the technology sector. Further still, the streaming service was identified as a possible outperformer back in April, as many analysts correctly predicted an uptick in subscribers amid government mandated stay-at-home orders.

netflix subscriber chart

Unsurprisingly, the company went on to enjoy a boost in users and hours of content streamed. Now, market participants will look for further follow-through from Netflix in an attempt to justify months of gains the stock has enjoyed.

Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb

While the quarterly results may have a large impact on shares of Netflix specifically, takeaways from the report could spillover into other leading stocks and the entire Nasdaq. To be sure, the sensitive state of risk appetite may only exacerbate the impact of the coming reports. With that in mind, an acceptable result from the FANGMAN group may be pivotal for other growth-linked markets like crude oil, copper and the Australian Dollar as they approach resistance.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April – July)

nasdaq 100 price chart

With the Nasdaq at the cutting edge of speculative risk appetite, it is rather unsurprising the index has climbed to a technical barrier of its own. After a brief trip above, the Nasdaq has returned to the confines of an ascending channel that has kept the index contained since April.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

With resistance overhead and a lot of open air beneath, technical traders may look to capitalize on the seemingly skewed risk-reward layout of the tech-heavy index. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates as the season progresses and investors patiently await the coming reports.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

