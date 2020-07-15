We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High
2020-07-15 11:15:00
Nasdaq Beats Back Collapse, EURUSD and Pound Crosses Switch Breakout Stance
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Gold Price Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading to Offer Bullish Signal
2020-07-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Previous: -15.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • Join @CVecchioFX's #webinar at 9:45 AM ET/13:45 GMT for live coverage of the #BOC rate decision. Register here: https://t.co/JRLwPz9Rcw https://t.co/SlcLF9slwk
  • #Stocks have surged over the last 24-hours. S&P 500 Futures found buyers near the 3,120-price late yesterday morning, and since topping resistance near the 3,165-level previously mentioned, $ES_F has exploded to test June highs again. #SP500 #TechnicalAnalysis #Trading $SPX $SPY https://t.co/Ktf7wlGZoV https://t.co/yGKiytLknW
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/fCqQGZenmC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.93%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hcDqA7MMPj
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #Russell2000 futures flying as market participants cheer 'promising' vaccine news US small caps eyeing a break above the…
  • 🇮🇳 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: $0.79B Expected: $-4.50B Previous: $-3.15B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX's #webinar at 9:15 PM ET/01:15 AM GMT for live coverage of Australian jobs data. Register here: https://t.co/4dwjxWunlM https://t.co/9aKlZWdKUt
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eA5SmcyX6F
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High

EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High

2020-07-15 11:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EURUSD Price Analysis & News

  • Euro Looking for 2020 Highs Ahead of EU Summit
  • EUR/USD Posted a Long Term Bottom in Q1
  • Netherlands Unwilling to go Dutch
  • Crowded Short USD Trade has Tended to Lead to USD Appreciation

Euro Looking for 2020 Highs Ahead of EU Summit

The Euro has continued to go on from strength to strength with the break above the 1.14 handle, maintaining its bullish trajectory as such, as we head towards the EU summit, eyes are for a test of the 1.15 handle. While the ECB rate decision is due tomorrow, given that major policy announcements are unlikely to take place we place our attention to the EU summit.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 7% 5%
Weekly -28% 28% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Posted a Long Term Bottom in Q1

EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High

Source: Refinitiv

Netherlands Unwilling to go Dutch

As it stands, the Netherlands is unwilling to go ‘dutch’ with the current recovery fund as Dutch PM Mark Rutte reiterates his critical stance on the proposal and stating that he is not hopeful on a deal this week. However, while this has the potential to curb the recent enthusiasm in the Euro, this is not entirely a surprise to market participants given that Merkel has already noted that a long road awaits for the EU to reach an agreement on the proposal. As such, the critical stance from the frugal four (Austria, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands) has been largely shrugged off thus far.

Fresh Euro Longs are Not Without Risks

Since the first announcement of the German-Franco recovery fund proposal the Euro has seen an impressive recovery. However, given the size of recent gains, fresh Euro longs are not without risks as questions are raised over a risk-reward basis for another sizeable appreciation in the currency in the short run, particularly as expectations of an agreement are relatively low. Alongside this, US Dollar short positioning adjusted for open interest is at a near 7yr low, which is somewhat concerning for Euro bulls on a contrarian basis. That said, a surprise agreement this week and the Euro can be off to the races towards 1.16.

Crowded Short USD Trade has Tended to Lead to USD Appreciation

EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High

EUR/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
USD/CAD Eyes US Dollar Weakness and Bank of Canada Policy Decision
USD/CAD Eyes US Dollar Weakness and Bank of Canada Policy Decision
2020-07-15 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 Breaks 22,700 Resistance, Hang Seng Wobbles on US Sanctions
Nikkei 225 Breaks 22,700 Resistance, Hang Seng Wobbles on US Sanctions
2020-07-15 05:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.