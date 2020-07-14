GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates to Watch Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-07-14 04:00:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.69%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nRGF2Wk2l1
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Bank Lending Survey due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.6 Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (JUN) Actual: 0.7 Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/b91XdObK8N
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.16% Silver: -0.24% Oil - US Crude: -1.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KC7sg4l2Ny
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wtgcI2N4kU
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (JUN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.47% Wall Street: 0.43% FTSE 100: -1.06% France 40: -1.31% Germany 30: -1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iiCzQCKZ6Y
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release

2020-07-14 06:22:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

UK GDP and GBP/USD – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • UK GDP y/y (May) contracted by 24%
  • GBP/USD continues to slip lower.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

The latest UK GDP figures make grim reading with the economy continuing to contract sharply on an annualized basis and just showing marginal growth for May. While the data for May was expected to be weak, due to COVID-19 lockdown measures, the harsh reality is that these figures may well put pressure on the UK government to look at new measures to boost growth. The UK economy did grow in the month of May by 1.8% but fell short of forecasts of 5.5%.

The ONS highlighted that the economy was ‘still a quarter smaller in May that in February’ although in the important services sector, ‘we saw some pickup in retail, which saw record sales online’.

UK GDP figures

Important UK economic data releases continue this week with the June inflation numbers released on Wednesday and the latest look at the UK employment and average earnings on Thursday. All the data is released at 7:00 UK.

GBP/USD has been moving lower since the start of the week and now trades around 1.2550. Initial support may come off the 61.8% Fib retracement at 1.2517 before a cluster of old lows and the 20- and 50-dmas come into view all the down to 1.2438.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – July 14, 2020)

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -1% 3%
Weekly -14% 6% -4%
|Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
2020-07-14 02:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
US Dollar, USD/SGD Gain. Singapore Enters Recession on Record GDP Drop
US Dollar, USD/SGD Gain. Singapore Enters Recession on Record GDP Drop
2020-07-14 00:30:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-13 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.