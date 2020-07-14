FTSE 100 Latest: Weakening Only Modestly After Poor UK GDP Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates to Watch Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-07-14 04:00:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Last week, USD/CAD reversed from an over two-week low and pointed higher. Will today’s US inflation numbers (13:30UK) boost the pair’s rally? #USD/CAD, #USinflation, #USD https://t.co/c0BVB3drY6
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRefAXX https://t.co/JDikSRdPyY
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/H8mFeHAyDS
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.9% Expected: -20% Previous: -28.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) Actual: 59.6 Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JUL) Actual: -80.9 Expected: -65 Previous: -83.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) Actual: 59.3 Expected: 60 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.9% Expected: -20% Previous: -28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -65 Previous: -83.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
FTSE 100 Latest: Weakening Only Modestly After Poor UK GDP Data

FTSE 100 Latest: Weakening Only Modestly After Poor UK GDP Data

2020-07-14 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

FTSE price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks is falling after poor UK GDP data but by less than other major European equity indexes, suggesting some underlying resilience.
  • Looking ahead, it may benefit from a marginally more upbeat tone from the UK-EU negotiations on a post-Brexit arrangement.

FTSE 100 outperforming despite UK GDP miss

UK GDP data for May failed to live up to expectations but that hasn’t prevented the FTSE 100 index of the principal London-listed stocks from falling by less than the major continental European indexes Tuesday, suggesting some underlying strength in UK equities.

Early in the European day, the FTSE was down by 0.9%, compared with drops of 1.7% for both Frankfurt’s DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris. That perhaps reflected some weakness in the British Pound, which helps the many companies in the FTSE with overseas interests.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 18 – July 14, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 4% 0%
Weekly 21% -8% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Looking ahead, the latest leaks from the talks between the UK and the EU on their relationship after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 have seemed less bellicose than previously – arguably a positive for both the FTSE and GBP. For example, reports have suggested that the EU may drop its previous insistence that the UK continues to accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 14
( 10:07 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Looking for a guide to GDP and trading the markets? There’s one here in our education section.

We look at stock markets regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus
2020-07-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
2020-07-14 02:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.