Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
2020-07-13 13:00:00
EUR/USD, EU Stoxx 50 Stock Traders to Focus on Recovery Fund Talks
2020-07-13 07:00:00
2020-07-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large
2020-07-13 06:10:00
2020-07-13 06:10:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-13 04:00:00
2020-07-13 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Key Support Level Holds Up
2020-07-13 09:30:00
2020-07-13 09:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
2020-07-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-07-13 12:30:00
2020-07-13 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
2020-07-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

2020-07-13 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
FTSE 100 – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

A week full of potential volatility pockets will keep traders busy over the next few days. A raft of UK economic data, coupled with central bank decision from Japan, Canada and the ECB, various Fed speakers, EU-UK trade talks and the latest US economic earnings season will offer opportunities across a range of asset markets. This volatility comes against a risk-on market profile that is seemingly ignoring record new COVID-19 cases around the globe. The WHO said this weekend that in excess of 230,000 new coronavirus cases were reported.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Running Into Resistance

The FTSE 100 opened the session slightly better bid after a positive session in the US on Friday and 2% gains overnight in Japan and China. The current trading range remains narrow and will need additional stimulus if it is to clear the 20- and 50-day moving averages and make a run at the 50% Fib retracement at 6,239 and prior short-term resistance between 6,320 and 6,344. Support off Friday’s multi-week low at 5,994 should hold in the short-term.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (February – July 13, 2020)

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar{{SENTIMENT|Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy}}

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.