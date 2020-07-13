GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.27% Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OoRNG6e1hh

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.54% FTSE 100: 1.18% Germany 30: 1.08% Wall Street: 0.84% US 500: 0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PaeypV9oBz

GBP/USD continues to benefit from a weak US dollar and has added nearly four big figures from the end of June.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/MKrznsTIJh https://t.co/sCkOgA8Nft

BoE Governor Bailey says there is a very long way to go, adds that he is very worried about jobs $GBP

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.06%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.55%.

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZggGcyxXJq

🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 6.09% Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.91% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-13