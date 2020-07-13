We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% FTSE 100: -1.42% France 40: -1.68% Germany 30: -1.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aeuJHfkoHb
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 39.67 (-2.19%), ICE Brent Crude 42.35 (-2.06%), NYM NYH Gasoline 125.67 (-2.06%). [delayed]
  • I've said it before, but even if the federal government is adamant on keeping the economy open to beat back a W-shaped recovery; state-, business- and consumer-led shutdowns are still possible as the healthcare system is pushed to the limit https://t.co/QV1y2Q5zpf
  • The #FTSE 100 opened the session slightly better bid after a positive session in the US on Friday and 2% gains overnight in Japan and China. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/RnEoO2lKkG https://t.co/0Yy6CEPOgF
  • #SPX500 Gravestone Doji with the wick at 3226.00? This could get ugly real fast. https://t.co/4A0LW1IKjR
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.49% #BITCOINCASH -0.73% #ETHEREUM +0.72% #RIPPLE +0.92% #LITECOIN +0.02%
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.157% 3-Year: 0.185% 5-Year: 0.296% 7-Year: 0.482% 10-Year: 0.636% 30-Year: 1.333% $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.67% Gold: 0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OMHNsc3MIB
  • Crude #oil remains trapped beneath horizontal resistance around the $41.25 mark. Get your crude oil market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/TNqKtlbrQc #OOTT https://t.co/uczyMYiHv6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.73%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D5AHYrCK4Y
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb

2020-07-13 16:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Forecast:

  • Crude oil remains trapped beneath horizontal resistance around the $41.25 mark
  • Other growth-linked commodities like copper have added to recent gains as crude lingers
  • Will strength in other risk sensitive assets translate to gains for crude oil?

Crude oil remains trapped beneath technical resistance that has kept the commodity’s price contained since early June. Meanwhile, other growth-linked commodities like copper have staged notable break outs that could allow for further gains. Outside of commodities, the highly speculative Nasdaq 100 added to its recent streak of record highs early this week, suggesting many traders are comfortable with risk exposure. With that in mind, and with repeated attacks at the $41.25 level, will crude enjoy a bullish break of its own in the coming days?

Crude Oil Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (March – July)

crude oil price chart

While it is difficult to say with certainty, it seems risk appetite in other markets may suggest the fossil fuel has the potential to break higher. To that end, a daily close above resistance will be the first requirement in establishing a longer-term move higher. If posted, such a development could open the door for a continuation above the $41.25 level as traders look to possible areas of subsequent resistance around $46.30 and $50 respectively.

On the other hand, a failed break could see crude pull back once again, favoring further consolidation in lieu of an extension higher. Such a reversal might see the commodity test support at the 200-period moving average or subsequent support around the $35 mark. Either way, the series of higher-lows is an encouraging sign from a technical standpoint as traders become comfortable gaining exposure to crude oil at successively higher prices.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

