British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EU Stoxx 50 Stock Traders to Focus on Recovery Fund Talks
2020-07-13 07:00:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large
2020-07-13 06:10:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-13 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-12 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Key Support Level Holds Up
2020-07-13 09:30:00
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-07-13 05:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead
2020-07-13 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/Gbz5wXsUvv
  • Last week, Gold rallied to a near eight-year high then retreated after. Will today’s Fed member William’s speech (16:30UK) boost the precious metal’s rally? #Gold, #Fed, #USD https://t.co/ScCkyDTh87
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/WewarBpt91
  • Makes next week's earnings release interesting...#Tesla https://t.co/D75ZsKyLKj
  • Silver above $19 and at a new 10-month high #silver #xagusd @DailyFXTeam Price/chart via @IGcom https://t.co/xO8DePDR1r
  • US earning season returns this week with the banks kicking off proceedings. - Netflix $NFLX figures released Thursday. Reminder, GS upgraded their 12M PT to $670 https://t.co/ZJSW0JgoJe
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/h9yhdzk4oT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MNkv4bhSGv
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.75% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V276KEBnGx
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CC2A87Yoz7
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead

2020-07-13 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD eyes multi-week highs but resistance nears.
  • A busy economic calendar, both home and abroad, may spark volatility.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

A very busy week ahead for traders with a raft of heavyweight economic data, monetary policy decisions and the start of the US earnings season all potential areas of volatility. In the UK, the latest look at GDP, inflation and employment will keep Sterling traders on their toes, while central bank decision from the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank will move relevant GBP-crosses. In addition, the latest round of EU/UK trade talks will continue this week with little in the way of compromise between the two sides seen as yet. Both sides continue to cite ‘significant differences’ with the UK saying that they want talks to finish by autumn ‘at the latest’ to give UK companies clarity and allow them to be ready for January 1, 2021.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD continues to benefit from a weak US dollar and has added nearly four big figures from the end of June. At the end of last week and early today, the pair neared the 200-dma but swiftly turned lower. The longer-dated moving average has capped GBP/USD upside since early-March with the intra-day break above the 200-dma on June 10 quickly reversed. The CCI indicator suggests that the recent rally is now overdone and the pair may fade lower into the UK GDP, and manufacturing and industrial production, release on Tuesday.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – July 13, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 10% 10%
Weekly -19% 14% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Faces Earnings Check, Hang Seng Index May Rise
S&P 500 Faces Earnings Check, Hang Seng Index May Rise
2020-07-13 01:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch
2020-07-13 00:00:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-10 21:55:00
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Struggles due to US Dollar Indecision
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Struggles due to US Dollar Indecision
2020-07-10 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.