We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-10 21:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/xOuBrIfm9o
  • @JMcQueenFX https://t.co/TvREDx53du
  • Here's an interesting stat before the weekend - At ~$183 billion, Jeff Bezos' net worth would be the 29th largest stock by market capitalization on the $SPX ranking between Pepsi and Comcast $AMZN is truly remarkable
  • Texas virus cases increase 4.2%, above prior 3.9% 7-day average - BBG
  • I know it is not a coincidence that trade war pressures rise when markets are doing well to help reserve stability. I don't think this strategy will work as well in the US-EU confrontation ($EURUSD) as it has US-China ($USDCNH) https://t.co/R19dytlgIY
  • From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below 7042.Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/jYzBK1qH4s https://t.co/Zw6Ssp1OnO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Pr9kYZ1a4o
  • U.S. publishes new list of 25% tariffs against France - BBG
  • @ddubrovskyFX Meanwhile, the s&p is forming a golden cross ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/H2Kc4JTwtH
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f7njZ15h9S
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales

EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales

2020-07-10 21:55:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Euro, US Dollar, Australian Dollar – Talking Points

  • EUR/USD and AUD/USD might steal the limelight due to event risk next week
  • Euro price action eyes ZEW economic sentiment and upcoming ECB meeting
  • Aussie-Dollar looks set to swing in response to Australian jobs, US retail sales

As U.S. equity markets stutter against overhead resistance, gold prices break above $1,800 as treasury yields deflate, and volatility continues to linger, traders may struggle to ignore a backdrop of the resurgence in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. While markets seem to have priced in the best-case scenario for a robust economic recovery, which follows a flurry of fiscal and monetary support, lofty expectations appear to remain disconnected from reality.

The US jobless rate currently sits at 11.1% according to the most recent NFP report, and unemployment insurance claims just topped 33-million last week. The European Union is facing its worst recession since the great depression and still struggling to ratify a 500bln Euro recovery fund. China continues to weather geopolitical tension with key trading partners like Hong Kong, the United States, and Australia.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Given this context, time may be an enemy of market bulls as downside risks linger and threaten to weigh negatively on trader sentiment – particularly if economic data fails to show a sustained improvement. As such, keeping a closer eye on incoming economic data is both prudent and warranted in light of the current macro backdrop.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR UNDERSCORES HIGH-IMPACT EVENT RISK FOR EUR, USD, AUD

Forex Economic Calendar EUR USD AUD ZEW Economic Sentiment CPI Inflation Consumer Confidence ECB Meeting Retail Sales

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Next week holds several heavy-hitting data prints including CPI inflation and monthly retail sales out of the United States, ZEW economic sentiment and an ECB rate decision for the Euro-Area, plus consumer confidence and employment data for Australia.

That said, one major currency pair to have on the radar next week includes EUR/USD. Market risk tolerance has placed downward on the US Dollar recently, and exacerbated Euro strength in turn, as traders abandon safe-havens like the Greenback.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Along with the previously mentioned economic events on tap, EU leaders are set to hold a summit in the wake of the European Central Bank. The main point of discussion will center around fiscal stimulus plans, which have faced opposition from some EU countries like ‘the frugal four’ despite backing by Germany and France.

Another top FX pair worth watching closely is AUD/USD. Generally speaking, the Aussie-Dollar is known to correlate strongly with the S&P 500 seeing that they both react sharply to changes in appetite for risk. As such, spot AUD/USD price action next week could be geared up for heightened currency volatility amid consumer confidence and labor market data releases.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART & IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

EUR USD Price Chart EURUSD Sentiment Trader Positioning

Turning to IG client sentiment for EUR/USD reveals retail traders remain bearish judging by their net-short positioning. This suggests that the Euro may continue to rise, however, as we generally take a contrarian stance to crowd sentiment. As it stands, 40.73% of traders are net-long EUR/USD while net-short positioning is 4.89% higher when compared to last week’s reading.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART & IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

AUD USD Price Chart AUDUSD Sentiment Trader Positioning

When viewing IG client sentiment data for AUD/USD, only 31.21% of retail traders are net-long, which resonates a bearish bias. This is also emphasized by a 15.48% increase in net-short positioning on the Aussie since last week as the AUD/USD price trend faces pushback. Nevertheless, seeing that we normally take a contrarian view on crowd sentiment, retail FX positioning hints at potential for further upside in spot AUD/USD.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Struggles due to US Dollar Indecision
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Struggles due to US Dollar Indecision
2020-07-10 11:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.