EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • South Africa's Eskom says the possibility that Eskom may be forced to implement loadshedding has increased as the power system is severely constrained $ZAR
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 42.1% Expected: 22.8% Previous: -20.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.3% Expected: -32.5% Previous: -43.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 42.1 Expected: 22.8% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.3 Expected: -32.5% Previous: -42.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/5f4f0vdUTV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.08%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I7Yt76dYsY
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 22.8% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -32.5% Previous: -42.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported

2020-07-10 08:11:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • EU-UK Talks Appearing to Make Headway on Fisheries
  • Global Bond Markets Rally as Equities Soften

EU-UK Talks Appearing to Make Headway on Fisheries

Despite headway appearing to be made between the EU and UK over fisheries. EU Chief Negotiator reiterated that significant divergences remain in trade talks thus setting up another tedious round of negotiations next week. Political risks persist for the Pound and thus the currency fell short just below the 200DMA, retreating below the 1.26 handle.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 12% -1%
Weekly -19% 11% -3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Global Bond Markets Rally as Equities Soften

A wave of risk aversion to close out the week as COVID cases in the US continue to provide concerns for investors. That said, high beta currencies are among the underperformers with the Pound on the back foot. Alongside this, as global bond yields continue to head lower, risks remain for larger a pullback in risk appetite, thus leaving the Pound susceptible to further losses in the short-term, which in turn could see dips in EUR/GBP supported.

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

EUR/GBP Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

