British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

Global Bond Markets Rally as Equities Soften

Despite headway appearing to be made between the EU and UK over fisheries. EU Chief Negotiator reiterated that significant divergences remain in trade talks thus setting up another tedious round of negotiations next week. Political risks persist for the Pound and thus the currency fell short just below the 200DMA, retreating below the 1.26 handle.

GBP/USD BULLISH

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -14% 12% -1% Weekly -19% 11% -3%

A wave of risk aversion to close out the week as COVID cases in the US continue to provide concerns for investors. That said, high beta currencies are among the underperformers with the Pound on the back foot. Alongside this, as global bond yields continue to head lower, risks remain for larger a pullback in risk appetite, thus leaving the Pound susceptible to further losses in the short-term, which in turn could see dips in EUR/GBP supported.

