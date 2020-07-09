Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Price Trend Faces Pushback

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
2020-07-09 17:23:00
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • California reports 149 COVID-19 deaths, largest one-day rise - BBG
  • The Dow Jones Index remains in negative territory going into the close, as investors grapple with this morning's jobless claims data and rising COVID-19 infection rates across the United States https://t.co/dmRSsSIHzH
  • The gold price rally has broken to fresh multi-year highs with the advance now approaching longer-term resistance hurdles. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/L0lxUW5XK9 https://t.co/1zNxzt9sMV
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.149% 3-Year: 0.172% 5-Year: 0.272% 7-Year: 0.452% 10-Year: 1.085% 30-Year: 1.310% $TNX
  • RT @carlquintanilla: JPMORGAN: Spending data from 30 million Chase cards “appears to have flattened out” — not from a sharp drop in areas w…
  • Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/09/Macro-Matters-Gold-US-Dollar-USD-Equities-SPX-SPY-SP500-ES-JS-Pullback-More-in-Store.html https://t.co/nUE8dAfu6H
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Silver: -0.25% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kno0xQP5u7
  • The US dollar sell-off continues and a complete re-trace of the March 9-22 surge may be playing out. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 https://t.co/CeEYF7MZwh https://t.co/F8WCJfYygR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Neaxco9GoQ
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.20% France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.08% US 500: -0.86% Wall Street: -1.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zB07PiI1eO
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Price Trend Faces Pushback

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Price Trend Faces Pushback

2020-07-09 18:29:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR BULLISH TREND CLASHES WITH TECHNICAL RESISTANCE, CHINA TENSION EYED

  • AUD/USD price action dropped sharply after another rejection at the 0.7000-handle
  • Australian Dollar bulls look towards trend support to sustain the Aussie rally
  • US Dollar could strengthen if sentiment deteriorates amid escalating China tension

The pro-risk Australian Dollar is trading on its back foot with spot AUD/USD down by about 0.31% so far today. AUD/USD price action was in the green early on Thursday’s session, but after failing to advance past the psychologically-significant 0.7000-mark yet again, the Aussie took a quick 50-pip spill to intraday lows.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (09 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)

AUD USD Price Chart Australian Dollar Technical Outlook AUDUSD

Australian Dollar downside also appears fueled in part by headlines that point to growing potential for material escalation in US-China tension. This follows reports detailing that the United States government is finalizing regulations against top Chinese tech companies – such as Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision and others – that would ban the purchase of goods and services due to national security risks.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

This bearish fundamental development, in combination with barriers of technical resistance around the 0.7000-handle, have potential to pressure AUD/USD price action lower. Also, as the strong advance by spot AUD/USD price action starts to stall, it is possible that a Bollinger Band squeeze lurks on the horizon. This could facilitate additional Australian Dollar weakness.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (09 DECEMBER 2019 TO 09 JULY 2020)

AUDUSD Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD to USD

Nevertheless, AUD/USD still enjoys a healthy bullish trend highlighted by a series of higher lows notched over the last three months. In addition to current intraday lows near the 0.6950-price, this positively-sloped trendline might provide buoyancy to the Australian Dollar. On the other hand, a breakdown below these key technical levels could suggest Aussie bears are taking over the drivers seat.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 0% 1%
Weekly -7% 16% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Also noteworthy, an interesting anecdote extracted from the latest IG Client Sentiment Report suggests the pro-risk Australian Dollar has potential to continue melting higher. A sizable increase in the number of traders net-short since late June has been exacerbated by net-long traders unwinding their positions.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADER POSITIONING – IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

AUD Price Chart Australian Dollar FX Trader Positioning

On balance, this has caused a decline in the percentage of traders net-long AUD/USD to 31.3% from about 40% two weeks ago. Seeing that we broadly hold a contrarian view on retail FX trader positioning, and the fact that IG clients are net-short AUD/USD, the Aussie may keep rising against its US Dollar peer.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

That said, amid escalating Sino-American tension, the possibility of another US-China trade war outbreak has gained traction, and leaves the phase one trade deal in jeopardy. This fundamental theme remains a major threat to risk appetite and the Australian Dollar, which could hinder potential advances by spot AUD/USD price action.

Keep Reading – USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price: Rally Continues Towards Multi-Month High
Copper Price: Rally Continues Towards Multi-Month High
2020-07-09 12:38:00
US Dollar (DXY) Eyes Multi-Month Low But Speculators are Trimming Their Short Positions
US Dollar (DXY) Eyes Multi-Month Low But Speculators are Trimming Their Short Positions
2020-07-09 11:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Recovery Begins to Stall
DAX 30, FTSE 100, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Recovery Begins to Stall
2020-07-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.