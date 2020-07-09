S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives

US 2Q earnings season starts next week with the likes of JPM, JNJ, NFLX and DAL among other companies reporting

RUT/NDX ratio imploding to fresh record lows this week. Not a good sign for the reflation trade; it could indicate outlook for small and medium-sized businesses in the Russell 2000 remains increasingly bleak relative to big tech stocks like $AMZN boosting the Nasdaq. $IWM $QQQ https://t.co/6h6qn5nHyC

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aopRmhfcJ5

Texas reports third consecutive day of record COVID-19 deaths - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.32% Gold: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HtncPwrosC

Get your earnings season market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/eihjXxQeou https://t.co/NmHZhYT3kU

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JsIVh0n3Bk

And here's a link to the recording - https://t.co/8sTLzNosIy

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 39.48 (-3.47%), ICE Brent Crude 42.28 (-2.33%), NYM NYH Gasoline 124.80 (-3.32%). [delayed]