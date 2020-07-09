We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
2020-07-09 17:23:00
Gold
News
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives

2020-07-09 20:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

  • Earnings season begins with reports from the country’s largest banks in the second full week of July
  • A commonality in every sector is the considerable threat posed by coronavirus
  • Consequently, many companies have suspended their forecasts, leaving a wide range of market expectations

The second full week of July marks the beginning of earnings season, a period that is likely to inject volatility into single shares and potentially entire indices. After coronavirus eviscerated prior earnings guidance, market participants have been thrust into unfamiliar territory, heading into the season with an array of expectations. With such a unique economic backdrop, it seems the possibility of a divergence in expectations from reality is high – a framework that might create wild swings in market sentiment.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April – July)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

As I recently noted, the Nasdaq 100 trades near the top of an ascending channel, a range that has kept the tech-heavy index in check for three months. With event risk on the horizon, abrupt shifts in sentiment could have dire consequences for a seemingly vulnerable index. Coupled with the recent addition of the Shanghai Composite, the Nasdaq has been at the forefront of speculative risk appetite, so upcoming reports from the likes of Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Google could directly influence entire equity markets due to their influence over investor sentiment.

Earnings Season: Key Facts to Know & Why it is Important for the Stock Market Outlook

Whatever the season eventually reveals, it can be argued the coming reporting period has few historic parallels. In turn, market participants in search of volatility might thrive in the coming weeks as an upturn in volatility is within reason. With that in mind, be sure to check back at DailyFX for earnings-related content from a macroeconomic point of view as the season progresses.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.