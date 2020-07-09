British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
2020-07-09 03:31:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/StR4PNnRmc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Xc7k3Urhym
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Trading lobal Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/woPxyB5zY6
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1KYmE6egjV
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xzMIBq2oHT
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Upcoming US Jobless Claims data may fuel risk aversion should the number of claims exceed expectations $USD may continue…
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.97% France 40: 0.56% FTSE 100: 0.43% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fxbvL3R2sF
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/SoK6ObNyO4
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: €7.1B Previous: €3.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget

British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget

2020-07-09 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Wednesday’s mini budget presented by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has strengthened GBP/USD and its rise now looks set to continue.
  • However, the pair is looking overbought near-term so there could now be a period of consolidation before the climb resumes.

GBP/USD outlook positive after summer statement

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s mini budget, presented Wednesday, has given GBP/USD a renewed lift and the pair could well advance further, although perhaps only after a near-term period of consolidation.

The package of measures announced by Sunak in his summer statement totaled £30 billion and was designed to boost the British economy after the slump caused by the lockdown measures imposed to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s a relatively small sum compared with the £500 billion cost of the UK bank bailout in 2008, the cost of the HS2 high-speed rail project – calculated at around £75 billion – and the estimated £205 billion cost of replacing Trident, the UK’s nuclear program. The new measures will also have to be paid for in due course but, for now, the package will likely continue to support GBP.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 29 – July 9, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

GBP is also looking positive against currencies like the Euro, with EUR/GBP likely to continue to trend lower. GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD and GBP/CAD are looking perkier too after the long slide that began in early April. Note, though, that GBP/USD is looking overbought near-term, with the relative strength index (RSI) close to 70 on the hourly chart above.

Looking further ahead, there are tentative signs of progress in the UK-EU talks on their post-Brexit relationship, and that too has the potential to strengthen Sterling.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Like to know why the trend is your friend? Check out this article in our education section

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 7% 0%
Weekly -8% 11% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Eyes Yearly High, AUD/NZD Reversal Pattern May MArk Top
NZD/USD Eyes Yearly High, AUD/NZD Reversal Pattern May MArk Top
2020-07-09 02:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Market Shrugs Virus Case Surge, Hang Seng May Rise
S&P 500 Outlook: Market Shrugs Virus Case Surge, Hang Seng May Rise
2020-07-09 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out
2020-07-08 21:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-07-08 17:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.