We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High
2020-07-08 09:30:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
2020-07-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.17% Gold: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BtAGz67Ot3
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ejtBlW7ybn
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/1D2C4JaPNG
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.44% Germany 30: -0.72% France 40: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rss87KyGtQ
  • Last week, USD/MXN reversed from a multi-week high and closed in the red. Will, today’s Fed member Bostic’s speech at (17:15UK) boost the US dollar price? #USDMXN, #Fed, #USD https://t.co/sCgHY69g38
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/YAkg3oYjED
  • Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/08/Gold-Prices-Aim-Above-1800-After-Chart-Barrier-Breach.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold https://t.co/ooViw6u9jG
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/GAJNtZjHiL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JrupthYJPO
Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High

Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High

2020-07-08 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold touches $1,800/oz. as buyers remain in control.
  • Overbought signal may suggest short-term consolidation.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Continues to Respect Trend Support

Gold has just made a new eight-year high and is pressing the $1,800/oz. level as buyers continue to dominate price action. A slight risk-off tone in global markets today has underpinned the move while lower US Treasury yields reinforce the underlying strength of the move higher in the precious metal. On Tuesday, the US Treasury sold $46 billion of 3-year notes at a yield of just 0.189%. The 3-year UST started the year yielding around 1.55%.

Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High

The rally off the early June low at $1,671/oz. has produced a strong supportive trendline that continues to be respected. The sharp angle of this move higher now warrants a note of caution as a steep trendline can be broken easily when market conditions get pushed to extreme levels. The CCI indicator is now in overbought territory, suggesting that the market may need a period of consolidation if it is to press higher. Today’s trading range of around $9/oz. is also half of the current 14-day average true range which leaves both a break below support or a run above $1,800/oz. on the table. If gold breaks higher there is little in the way of strong resistance on the daily chart to prevent a long-term run at the September 2011 high at $1,921/oz. A break and close below the supportive trendline, currently at $1,789/oz. would then see gold back among a cluster of supportive lows all the way back down to horizontal support at $1,750/oz. Gold needs a period of consolidation before making the next move.

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 8, 2020)

Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
2020-07-08 08:00:00
USD/HKD Shrugs at US Peg Threat, Hang Seng Index Digests Surge
USD/HKD Shrugs at US Peg Threat, Hang Seng Index Digests Surge
2020-07-08 05:00:00
ASX 200 Outlook Hinges On Fiscal Support As Covid-19 Cases Surge
ASX 200 Outlook Hinges On Fiscal Support As Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-07-08 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, AUD/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, AUD/NZD
2020-07-08 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.