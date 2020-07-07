Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-06 21:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Another Move to New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-07 14:15:00
Market Sentiment: Nasdaq, Gold and Copper all Trending Higher | Webinar
2020-07-07 13:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Tops 200-EMA as Sterling Soars
2020-07-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/G4L3ed3Lj4
  • The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/6APl3pMZhF
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/NdLv5isHMg
  • A bullish 50-dma/200-dma crossover is about to be formed on the daily copper chart suggesting that further gains are likely in the short- to medium-term.Get your copper market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/arrykVq1nu https://t.co/bjmKvS7V0y
  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) boosts intervention to $HKD 10.331 billion to defend $USD currency peg
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s9t59yhNIj
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.64% Silver: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VxMSLvGuN0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.05%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2AUNcPhYbJ
  • #Gold price momentum remains bullish, holding above the daily 5-EMA, and a move to fresh yearly highs and the highest levels since 2011 is in reach. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/NDTwhINF0v https://t.co/EP29FyHG4g
  • US Equity Close: $SPX -1.04% $DJI -1.51% $NDX -0.73% $RUT -2.13% $VIX +1.45
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out

2020-07-07 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook:

  • USD/CAD mounted a large rally early this week, but still remains within its recent range
  • NZD/CAD appears to be in the early stages of a break out, a possibility we identified last week
  • Will a continuation in risk appetite fuel further NZD/CAD gains? Or will CAD employment data stall the ascent?

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Languishes, NZD/CAD Breaks Out

The Canadian Dollar is in the midst of an important week from a fundamental perspective with looming employment data on the horizon. Due Thursday, the data could make or break the Canadian Dollar’s status which has become varied across a number of crosses. In the case of USD/CAD, important event risk could serve to finally spark a determined move in either direction after the pair has languished about since the beginning of July.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – July 2020)

USD/CAD price chart

Unsurprisingly, USD/CAD has seen relatively little progress for the month as the 200-period moving average and Fibonacci level near 1.36 look to influence price over the coming days. Already, the level has shown some ability to stall gains. As a result, the longer-term downtrend has remained intact.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -16% -3%
Weekly 15% 0% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Since progress has been minimal, a break above the late June highs or beneath the mid-June swing low would constitute as a meaningful price development at this stage. In the meantime, USD/CAD will likely await fundamental catalysts as it grasps for a defined trend in the shorter-term.

NZD/CAD Forecast

Conversely, NZD/CAD has initiated what appears to be a bullish break higher, a possibility we highlighted just last week.The attempt higher began in earnest after resistance around the 0.88 mark was surpassed which allowed the pair to quickly progress higher until encountering a Fibonacci level at 0.8916 – a line which may act as resistance. With gains established, NZD/CAD will look to the upcoming Canadian jobs report to fuel a continuation higher.

NZD/CAD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – July 2020)

nzd/cad price chart

With that in mind, a reversal lower would have to negotiate possible support at the 0.88 level, an ascending trendline projection nearby and a flurry of technical levels within reach of 0.87. Either way, recent price action may suggest the New Zealand Dollar is in the midst of a larger rally against the Canadian Dollar while the CAD remains lackluster in other pairs like USD/CAD.

4 Steps to Trading Forex Break Outs

Thus, traders looking to capitalize on the upcoming influence of the Canadian jobs report might consider NZD/CAD as an attractive opportunity regardless of direction. For further updates and analysis, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Market Sentiment: Nasdaq, Gold and Copper all Trending Higher | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Nasdaq, Gold and Copper all Trending Higher | Webinar
2020-07-07 13:10:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Copper Price: Rally Consolidates Back Into Supportive Trend
Copper Price: Rally Consolidates Back Into Supportive Trend
2020-07-07 09:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
NZD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.