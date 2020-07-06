We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bull Flag Still on Radar as RSI Preserves Bullish Trend
2020-07-07 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-06 21:40:00
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
2020-07-06 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #AUD May Extend Gains on #RBA Rate Decision After Wall Street Bounce - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/06/AUD-May-Extend-Gains-on-RBA-Rate-Decision-After-Wall-Street-Bounce.html
  • 🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (MAY) Actual: -16.2% Expected: -12.2% Previous: -11.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • The Dow Jones may rise based on signals from trader positioning, placing the focus on resistance ahead. This is as the S&P 500 pressures a key falling trend line, will it hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UvXqX50YIp https://t.co/dtE8NHLW7L
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (MAY) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -12.2% Previous: -11.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) Actual: 31.5 Previous: 31.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • Stocks are off to an aggressive start as Q3 gets rolling as the anti-risk #Yen faces cautious selling pressure Canadian employment data is due this week What else is in store for #JPY in Q3? Check out my outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/jpy/2020/07/04/Japanese-Yen-Q3-Fundamental-Outlook-Dow-Jones-and-SP-500-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/AqzPQwJzzz
  • The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/Jl5QAnyqCJ https://t.co/rqybMcC8qV
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 31.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • Texas virus cases increase 2.7% vs prior 4% 7-day average - BBG
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.3 S2: 107.4 S1: 107.46 R1: 107.56 R2: 107.6 R3: 107.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?

2020-07-06 21:40:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Price Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 pressed to new heights yet again this week as it followed Asian equities higher
  • The Dow Jones remains a laggard, but enjoys nearby technical support nonetheless
  • Will a broader rally in equity markets help extend gains enjoyed by the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones?

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?

In an unusual turn of events, Asian equities appeared to be the driving force behind early stock gains this week as the Hang Seng index broke above a key technical barrier. Bullishness from the session transitioned into early strength for US indices which was then exacerbated by uplifting ISM services data, which culminated in a stellar performance for the Nasdaq 100. The events allowed for the tech-heavy index to forge yet another record high, but unlike recent weeks, it would seem demand for the market’s largest and most popular tech stocks was not the initial catalyst – a key shift in investor attitude.

To that end, continued demand in other markets and regions could help prolong the US stock rally just as signs of weakness were beginning to show. Since I have long been critical of current equity valuations in the United States, it will be interesting to see if other indices begin to outpace the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 or if bullishness in other areas will fuel further exuberance in the three major US indices. Either way, widespread demand for equity exposure is an encouraging development, particularly when combined with some of the positive data readings emerging from various countries.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook

In the case of the Nasdaq 100, little has changed from a technical perspective as the index remains locked within the ascending channel from mid-April. Interestingly, price action stalled near the 10,600 level on Monday, suggesting the Fibonacci level possesses at least a modicum of influence. Should bulls achieve a successful drive above the barrier, further bullishness could see the upper bound of the ascending channel tested.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – July)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

On the other hand, range traders will be sure to note the index’s position near the upper level and IG Client Sentiment Dataon each of the Dow Jones and S&P 500 would suggest retail traders are confident a breakdown will occur to keep the range intact – a sign we typically associate with further bullishness. Therefore, there is little to suggest an imminent reversal.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 5% 6%
Weekly -22% 7% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Technical Outlook

Shifting over to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it can be argued the index has encountered resistance around the 26,350 mark. Crucially, recent price action has allowed the Dow to avoid a series of cascading lower-highs, a theme I outlined last week as a key technical threat to the Industrial Average.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – July)

dow jones price chart

To be sure, a continuation above 26,350 would be an encouraging development that may allow the DJIA to eventually re-test the Fibonacci level at 26,883. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Download our Q3 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
2020-07-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Weakness Abates on Upbeat Services PMI
US Dollar Weakness Abates on Upbeat Services PMI
2020-07-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will the RBA Talk About AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will the RBA Talk About AUD/USD?
2020-07-06 11:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.