S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets
2020-07-06 06:35:00
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-05 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness
2020-07-06 08:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness

2020-07-06 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
British Pound (GBP) – GBP/USD Forecast, Chart and Analysis:

  • Sterling up against the USD but lower against a range of other currencies.
  • EU/UK trade talks continue in the London this week.
  • Bank of England warns over negative interest rate implementation.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

Sterling Struggles to Push Higher

The EU/UK trade talks continue this week in the London after last week’s negotiations were cut short last Thursday with little progress made. Both sides have agreed to accelerate talks but the main areas of disagreement – fishing access, the role of the ECJ and a level playing field – remain and a middle ground will need to be found quickly.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has reportedly written to UK lenders to warning them that taking UK interest rates into negative territory would be a significant operational undertaking that may take up to 12 months for lenders to implement. While the Bank of England previously said that a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) was not currently being considered, it seems that governor Bailey is keeping the option of NIRP open, a policy that would likely weaken Sterling going forward.

GBP/USD is trading either side of 1.2500 but with little conviction either way. The current weakness in the US dollar is keeping the pair propped up but Sterling will need its own driver/s to push the pair higher. Short-term resistance off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2517 before recent highs between 1.2530 and 1.2544 come into play. GBP/USD broke above the 50-dma last week and has opened above the 20-dma today, giving the pair a short-term boost. Sterling is currently quoted around 0.30% lower against a range of other currencies.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 6, 2020)

Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.