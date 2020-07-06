ASX 200, AUD/JPY Outlook Dictated By COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-03 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-05 20:00:00
Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3
2020-07-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-03 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.15% Gold: -0.10% Silver: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/t230TpLdIC
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5Ey0AYV0EY
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/u5iKWyrLXl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3aGjjYNQsX
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/DYqjSarb6u
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Lockdown measures could fuel risk aversion in the coming days as local cases continue to climb #ASX200 struggling at pivo…
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/PI6k01CVWj
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar Tomorrow Morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Join analyst @DavidJSong at 6:30 PM ET/10:30 PM GMT for your weekly update on key news trading events. Register here: https://t.co/gBlrRpCc55 https://t.co/LoUywi9laI
  • Market movements can be unpredictable, and the stop loss is one of the few mechanisms that traders have to protect against excessive losses in the forex market. Learn about the importance of setting a stop loss here: https://t.co/W8gMcarA8P https://t.co/brByvGfk5D
ASX 200, AUD/JPY Outlook Dictated By COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

ASX 200, AUD/JPY Outlook Dictated By COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

2020-07-06 00:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

ASX 200, AUD/JPY, Covid-19, Australia – Talking Points:

  • Re-imposition of lockdown measures could fuel risk aversion in the coming days as local cases continue to climb
  • The ASX 200 struggling at pivotal inflection point as weakening fundamentals hamper the recent rally
  • AUD/JPY remains constructive although Covid-19 concerns may drag on the risk-sensitive exchange

A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections in Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, may lead to the imposition of further lockdown restrictions as 12 suburbs within the greater-Melbourne area were placed under strict stay-at-home orders on July 1.

Recording a further 74 cases overnight, the state is single-handedly holding back the nationwide easing of restrictions with the Australian Medical Association (AMA) urging local premiers to halt their roll-back plans until the outbreak in Victoria is brought under control.

In a desperate effort to suppress the outbreak Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also implemented ‘hard’ lockdowns for 9 Melbourne tower blocks, resulting in 3,000 residents restricted to their apartments for at least five days, after a surge of cases linked back to the “vertical cruise ships”.

ASX 200, AUD/JPY Outlook Dictated By COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Source – Vic Health

Given the reliance of the local economy on tourism, these recent developments may continue to hamper the opening of state and territory borders resulting in further losses to an industry decimated by lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures.

To that end, inability to successfully contain the outbreak could potentially fuel risk aversion, leading to a discounting of growth-sensitive assets such as the ASX 200 and AUD/JPY exchange rate.

ASX 200 Daily Chart – Key Fibonacci Resistance Proving Impenetrable

Image of ASX 200 Price Daily Chart

ASX 200 daily chart created using TradingView

Familiar resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci (6,124) has once again stifled buyers of the ASX 200, as the 6% rally from the 50% Fibonacci (5,792) seems to be running out of steam.

Although the Momentum indicator has notably strengthened into positive territory the development of the RSI suggests that more sustained pull-back may be on the cards, as it reverses just shy of the bullish region above 60.

Support at the psychologically pivotal 6,000 level may continue to act as a safety net for would-be buyers as the steepening of the 50-day moving average (5,730) suggests bias remains skewed to the topside.

A break and close above the 23.6% Fibonacci (6,236) and 200-DMA (6,261) is needed for bullish validation and may carve a path for the Australian benchmark to push back to test the March high (6,524).

Conversely, a daily close below 6,000 could re-invigorate sellers, clearing a path back to the monthly low (5,021) and 50% Fibonacci (5,792).

AUD/JPY Daily Chart - Poised To Move Higher

Image of AUD/JPY price daily chart

AUD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

AUD/JPY remains constructive above support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (74.16) as a bullish cross-over on the moving-averages suggests a potential test of the December high (76.245) could take place in the coming days.

However,resistance at the June 16 high (75.08) may potentially cap further upside should the RSI fail to strengthen into overbought territory as the Momentum indicator suggests a correction back to support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (72.72) could eventuate.

Inability to hold this key level could signal a reversal of the rally from the March lows, with price clearing the 200-DMA (72.31) potentially leading to a retest of support at the psychologically pivotal 70 handle.

AUD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -2% -1%
Weekly 5% -3% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Breaks 25,000 as China A50 Tests a Key Resistance
Hang Seng Index Breaks 25,000 as China A50 Tests a Key Resistance
2020-07-06 01:00:00
USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break
USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break
2020-07-03 11:03:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
2020-07-03 08:04:00
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch As Risk Appetite Returns
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch As Risk Appetite Returns
2020-07-03 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
Australia 200
News & Analysis at your fingertips.