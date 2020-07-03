USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) Price, Analysis and Chart:

Mexican Peso pushing back against the US dollar

20- and 50-day moving averages broken this week.

USD/MXN – Short-Term Bearish Sequence Developing

USD/MXN is currently trapped between a range of technical indicators and further losses may be likely if current price action continues to play out. The supportive short-term uptrend off the June low has now been broken and opened below, while the pair have also dropped through both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, adding the bearish sentiment. In addition, this week the pair have made an unbroken series of lower highs, adding to the prevailing negative sentiment. Below, there are a cluster of recent lows that may provide short-term support before the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 22.153 comes into play. Below here, 21.86 becomes the next area of interest.

To regain a bullish bias, USD/MXN needs to reclaim both the moving averages, open and consolidate above the short-term uptrend and take out Monday’s high at 23.24.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 3, 2020)

