More View more
USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break

USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break

2020-07-03 11:03:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Mexican Peso pushing back against the US dollar.
  • 20- and 50-day moving averages broken this week.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the No.1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/MXN – Short-Term Bearish Sequence Developing

USD/MXN is currently trapped between a range of technical indicators and further losses may be likely if current price action continues to play out. The supportive short-term uptrend off the June low has now been broken and opened below, while the pair have also dropped through both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, adding the bearish sentiment. In addition, this week the pair have made an unbroken series of lower highs, adding to the prevailing negative sentiment. Below, there are a cluster of recent lows that may provide short-term support before the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 22.153 comes into play. Below here, 21.86 becomes the next area of interest.

To regain a bullish bias, USD/MXN needs to reclaim both the moving averages, open and consolidate above the short-term uptrend and take out Monday’s high at 23.24.

If you are interested in technical analysis, please see our updated Education Centre for a comprehensive range of indicators and analytical articles.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 3, 2020)

USD/MXN Continues to Slide Lower as Supportive Moving Averages Break
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned at the Moment?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/MXN – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

