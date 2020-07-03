AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch As Risk Appetite Returns

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of The Latest US Jobs Report
2020-07-02 11:25:00
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Learn about the ASEAN-China relationship and how to trade ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX : https://t.co/rNJkPpVCdk https://t.co/pkcJN1Bu2L
  • The US Dollar is entering the third quarter with its safe haven status tested by rising COVID cases and trade pressures. What are the key USD catalysts in these opening weeks of July? Download the 3Q guide to find out here: https://t.co/NHCDhPRQp8 https://t.co/odCiG8PqW7
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/9PB1YytF2W
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring the US-Canada relationship and how to trade the Canadian Dollar through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dF51UMcGFC https://t.co/I8wfFY7zMI
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.48% Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cgj4l6vyAN
  • - 🇪🇺Eurozone finance ministers will vote for next Eurogroup president July 10: - 🇸🇬Singapore general election - 🇨🇦Unemployment data - Industrial production: 🇫🇷France 🇮🇹Italy 🇮🇳India 🇲🇾Malaysia 🇲🇽Mexico
  • July 8: - EIA crude oil inventory report🛢️ - 🇬🇧UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gives a major speech about boosting the economic post #covid19 (#GBP) - 🇳🇴Norway GDP July 9: - 🇺🇸US jobless claims (highly scrutinized especially with the recent trends we've seen)
  • July 7: - 🇦🇺RBA rate decision - 🇲🇾Malaysia rate decision - 🇨🇱Chile copper exports (copper is a cycle-sensitive asset➡️ its demand says a lot about global growth) - 🇩🇪Germany industrial production
  • Key events to watch👁️for the week ahead⬇️ #FourthofJuly: - 🇪🇺European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and ECB President Christine Lagarde will be giving speeches - 🇬🇧UK government pushes forward with easing lockdown measures
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vfGLUYyWYL
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch As Risk Appetite Returns

AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch As Risk Appetite Returns

2020-07-03 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – Talking Points:

  • The Japanese Yen seems poised for further downside as it approaches a key inflection point against its major G10 counterparts
  • AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY bullish price action could drive the risk-sensitive exchange rates higher
  • GBP/JPY may turn lower as a bearish Shooting Star candle at resistance could stoke further selling

Japanese Yen Index** Daily Chart – JPY Seemingly Capped By 3-month Downtrend

Image of JPY Index Price Daily Chart

JPY index created using TradingView

** JPY index averages USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY

Waning market sentiment was a primary driver of the haven-associated Japanese Yen’s surge in June, climbing back from post-crisis lows to test the downtrend that has encapsulated price action since the highs of March.

Both the RSI and Momentum indicators seem to suggest a more sustained pull-back as price rests precariously atop its 200-day moving average.

Sellers may be encouraged by the steep decline of the 50-DMA which could see price penetrate support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

A break below may open up a path for further JPY losses against its major counterparts and could be indicative of strengthening market optimism.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – Bullish MA Crossover Could Stoke Upside

Image of AUD/JPY Price Daily Chart

AUD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

A resurgence of risk appetite cushioned AUD/JPY’s collapse through Rising Wedge support in mid-June, as the sentiment-driven exchange rate remains constructive above the 200-day moving average (72.30).

The formation of a bullish Engulfing candle at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (72.72) pushed price back above the psychologically imposing 74 handle with buyers eyeing a potential retest of the yearly high (76.79).

AUD/JPY’s outlook seems skewed to the upside as both the RSI and Momentum indicators strengthen in step with recent price action.

However, resistance at the June 16 high (75.09) may prove a significant hurdle for AUD bulls.

Inability to successfully close above that barrier may cap near-term upside and see the Australian Dollar lose ground against its Japanese counterpart with a break of support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (74.16) clearing a path back to the 200-DMA (72.30).

AUD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 0% 4%
Weekly 11% -7% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Bull Flag May Drive Prices Higher

Image of EUR/JPY Price Daily Chart

EUR/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/JPY has resumed its climb back above the 120 level in recent days, after plunging 4% from the fresh yearly high set in June (124.43).

Development of both moving averages may encourage buying pressure as the 50-DMA looks to cross over the ‘slower’ 200-DMA potentially resulting in a bullish ‘golden cross’.

Moreover, price may be carving out a Bull Flag continuation pattern indicating the path of least resistance remains skewed to the upside.

A break above the June 12 high (121.80) validation level could see price make its way back to the yearly high (124.43), with the implied measured move – equaling the length of the ‘flag-pole’ – suggesting a surge to 2018 levels may be on the cards.

Having said that, the future of the EUR/JPY exchange rate remains dictated by market sentiment with current conditions supportive of risk-associated assets.

A surge of risk aversion could jeopardize the uptrend extending from the May low (114.40) with a break below the 200-DMA (119.83) and 50% Fibonacci (119.42) potentially opening up a path back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (118.23) and 118 handle.

EUR/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 3% -1%
Weekly -21% -21% -21%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Shooting Star at Trend Resistance Halts Tentative Recovery

Image of GBP/JPY Price Daily Chart

GBP/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

The British Pound seems to be notably lagging its European and Australian counterparts as a temporary recovery back above the 50-DMA (133.83) was snuffed out by Pitchfork parallel resistance.

Although the Momentum indicator strengthen back into positive territory there is a hint of divergence with the RSI, suggesting the zone of inflection at the 135 handle may continue to suppress bullish price action.

To that end, a push to test the 200-DMA (136.25) remains a stretch for GBP/JPY and could see it push back to the June low (131.76) should price break through Pitchfork parallel support.

GBP/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 0% 5%
Weekly 10% -25% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Jumps to 25,000 as Shanghai Composite Breaks 3,000
Hang Seng Index Jumps to 25,000 as Shanghai Composite Breaks 3,000
2020-07-03 01:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
2020-07-02 17:30:00
Aussie Price Forecast: Can AUD/USD Break the Bull Pennant?
Aussie Price Forecast: Can AUD/USD Break the Bull Pennant?
2020-07-02 16:38:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.