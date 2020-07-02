US Dollar Price Action Set for Non-Farm Payrolls

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD RSI Retains Bullish Trend Ahead of US Employment Report
2020-07-02 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kStMJitstb
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/NmtHMqB8ev
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.70% Gold: 0.18% Silver: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hLP51hzVda
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/17QnYaZbbC
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.99% France 40: 1.68% FTSE 100: 0.81% Wall Street: 0.78% US 500: 0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/imy4fxqLAO
  • Last week, USD/CHF corrected its downward trend and traded in a sideways move. Will today’s US non-farm payrolls data (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear trend? #nonfarmpayrolls, #USDCHF https://t.co/F423MHpn9V
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/zYopE3eIPp
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (MAY) Actual: 7.4% Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/VlVhC8KUh3
US Dollar Price Action Set for Non-Farm Payrolls

US Dollar Price Action Set for Non-Farm Payrolls

2020-07-02 09:32:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Analysis & News

  • US Dollar Eyes Non-Farm Payrolls Storm
  • Revisions Matter for NFP

Today will largely center around the US NFP report, which is a day earlier than usual given the Independence Day market holiday. Expectations are for 3mln jobs to have been created for June with the unemployment rate to have dropped 1ppt to 12.3%. However, while a figure of 3mln would mark a record monthly gain, this is far from signalling a “V” shaped recovery as figure 1 shows.

DailyFX NFP Webinar

Figure 1. Far from “V” Shaped Recovery

US Dollar Price Action Set for Non-Farm Payrolls

Revisions are Important

Another aspect to keep in mind is that there is a wide range of estimates with a high/low range of 9mln to 405k further emphasising the uncertainty around this data point, which has been skewed by furlough schemes. That said, a weaker employment report would likely have a larger impact than a better than expected release. Elsewhere, the focus will also be on revisions, after yesterday’s ADP report showed a 5mln revision higher from the prior month, however, markets will be placing a close eye on the unemployment figure, given that the BLS noted that the unemployment rate may have perhaps been 3ppts higher than reported.

US Dollar Trending Lower Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

To the detriment of the US Dollar, the pick-up in risk appetite has kept the US Dollar on the back-foot ahead of the US jobs report. Selling in the greenback may be exacerbated on a firm jobs report, thus allowing for EUR/USD to make a topside breach of 1.13 with GBP/USD extending on the recent 2% gains. However, with estimates skewed for gains, a softer than expected figure by quite some margin could provide a renewed bid in the greenback as risk sentiment stalls.

US Dollar Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Price Action Set for Non-Farm Payrolls

Source: IG

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar
AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar
2020-07-02 02:00:00
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts
2020-07-02 01:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
2020-07-01 20:15:00
