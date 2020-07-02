S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rebounds off Support– GBP/USD Levels
2020-07-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The outlook for the S&P 500 seems to have become more important than the price of crude #oil for some energy sector ETFs. Will this dynamic last and what are the risks ahead?Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/jCuUCdTfPw https://t.co/nCA3VbwPgj
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (27/JUN) Actual: ¥174.6B Previous: ¥1542B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • The British Pound, US Dollar and Australian Dollar may experience higher-than-usual volatility ahead of a plethora of cross-continental geopolitical risks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/XZoxGkbKOt https://t.co/Ib20MYiCSD
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (27/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1542B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • - #SP500, Nasdaq closed higher – Dow Jones fell on sharp decline in oil stock prices - Growing tension over Hong Kong national security legislation may spoil risk appetite - NZD/JPY on the cusp of testing narrow but formidable resistance range – what next? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/01/NZDJPY-May-Clear-Resistance-Despite-Hong-Kong-Geopolitical-Tension.html
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $Silver price action looking very interesting.... A bullish cross on the moving averages appear to be taking shape while…
  • The Dow Jones may rise based on signals from trader positioning, placing the focus on resistance ahead. This is as the S&P 500 pressures a key falling trend line, will it hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UvXqX50YIp https://t.co/bQvMHk5pj8
  • USD/CNH price action has consolidated as global economic powerhouses US and China clash over the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong national security legislation. Get your $USDCNH market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/jIeBi5noDE https://t.co/ngLF1HXIyp
  • House passes $1.5T infrastructure spending bill which Trump has threatened to veto - BBG
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

2020-07-02 01:00:00
Research, Research Team
Share:

S&P 500, CHINA A50, GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 index climbed 0.5% to 3,115, boosted by ISM manufacturing PMI and vaccine hopes
  • The China A50 Index soared 3%, rallying on rate cuts and upbeat manufacturing PMIs
  • Gold prices saw a technical pullback from US$ 1,789, but the overall trend remains bullish

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

The S&P 500 Index climbed for a third straight day to 3,115, thanks to a much better-than-expected ISM manufacturing data and Covid-19vaccinehopes. A clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promise, according to Bloomberg news. The ISM manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.6 in June, smashing the consensus forecast of 49.5 and firmly entering into expansionary territory (chart below). This helped to boost market confidence against the backdrop of mounting virus concerns. It is worth noting that several US states have called to scale back in re-opening plans as virus cases resurged sharply.

Manufacturing sentiment in the US, China and South East Asia released this week has largely beaten market forecasts, which suggests that an initial recovery in output is perhaps stronger than people would have thought. This helped to paint a rosy view of the global recovery. However, the road ahead may remain bumpy with virus uncertainties and a complicated US-China debate over Hong Kong.

The index today may struggle to gain momentum as traders await the non-farm payroll report ahead of a long weekend. US markets are shut on 3rd July for the Independence Day holiday.

S&amp;P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

Sector wise, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.5%, only 42.2% of companies ended higher last night. Defensive real estate (+2.57%), utilities (+2.29%), communication services (+2.24%) and consumer discretionary (+1.76%) were among the leading gainers, whereas energy (-2.49%), financials (-1.04%) and industrials (-0.48%) were lagging behind.

S&amp;P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 Index –Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 Index remains in an ascending channel on its daily chart, with immediate support and resistance levels found at 3,030 (20-Day SMA) and 3,187 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

FTSE China A50Outlook:

The FTSE China A50 index soared 3% yesterday following the PBoC’s decision to slash both the relending and rediscount rates by 25 bps to bolster small business and rural sectors hit by Covid-19 epidemic. A solid Caixin manufacturing PMI reading also boosted equity trading sentiment.

Technically, the China A50 Index is riding an uptrend which is highlighted in the green channel (chart below). An immediate resistance can be found at 14,200 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. Breaking out above 14,200 will likely open room for more upside towards 14,600 and then 14,950.

FTSE China A50 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold price was recently underpinned by rising virus uncertainty and the low-yield environment amid dovish central banks, sending itto a 7-year high of US$ 1,789 yesterday before a pullback to US$ 1,769. A look back into 2013 reveals a strong resistance at US$ 1,788, where a ‘Triple Top’ was formed.

Technically, it has broken above an ‘Ascending Triangle’, which is a bullish signal. This has potentially opened room for more upside towards US$ 1,800. The roadmap to the current all-time high - set in 2011 – could be bumpy however as several key resistances lie ahead.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Research
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
2020-07-01 20:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
2020-07-01 12:30:00
Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold
Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold
2020-07-01 11:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.