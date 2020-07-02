AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (#ASEAN Tech Weekly) The US #Dollar may be readying to rise against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian #Ringgit. If so, what could be the potential for follow-through? $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/02/US-Dollar-Primed-to-Rise-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDPHP-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/65FTXBE4Zg
  • The US Dollar could rise as prospects of lockdown reversals as coronavirus cases overshadow upbeat economic data. What else is ahead for USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR and USD/MYR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Ve32Dn3dWb https://t.co/BVc38n9r9G
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gu8tgiyyIw
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8qHjLs2i3N
  • RT @DanielGMoss: The #RBA and #RBNZ’s differing views on negative rates buoyed $AUDNZD climb to yearly highs Recent shift in commodity pri…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gmaiwINHdW
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: A$8.025B Expected: A$9B Previous: A$7.83B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: A$8.025B Expected: A$9B Previous: A$8.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RKdV58Wpa7
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: A$9B Previous: A$8.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

2020-07-02 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

RBA, RBNZ, Monetary Policy, Commodities, GDT, AUD/NZD – Talking Points:

  • The RBA and RBNZ’s differing views on negative rates buoyed AUD/NZD’s climb to yearly highs
  • Recent shift in commodity prices has hampered further upside
  • Head and Shoulder pattern at key resistance could signal a reversal of the exchange rate’s three-month rally.

Tale of the Tape: RBA vs RBNZ

The differing views between the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) have been a major driver in the Australian Dollar’s recovery against its Trans-Tasman counterpart.

From a policy standpoint the RBNZ seems more open to the implementation of alternative monetary policy programs, with the central bank in ongoing “discussions with financial institutions about preparing for a negative OCR”.

In contrast, the RBA has held its view that the current official cash rate (OCR) is “now at its effective lower bound” of 0.25% with committee members declaring “no appetite for negative interest rates in Australia”.

Although both central banks are currently enforcing an OCR of 0.25%, the possibility of the RBNZ cutting the cash rate into negative territory next year may continue to be a significant headwind for the New Zealand Dollar’s performance relative to its Australian cousin.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Coronavirus Success Driving Recent Kiwi Strength?

However, the AUD/NZD exchange rate has notably declined in recent weeks, falling 2.75% from fresh yearly highs to technical support at the 50-day moving average.

This pullback could be attributed to a 12-day surge of new coronavirus cases in Melbourne, Australia’s second most populous city, leading to the re-imposition of lockdown measures in affected suburbs.

Having said that, the spike in infections not only affects the local economy but jeopardizes the introduction of the ‘Trans-Tasman travel bubble’ to support the butchered tourism and travel industries of both nations.

To that end, Australian lockdown concerns may be dampening AUD strength and opening the door for NZD to claw back lost ground, although it’s doubtful that this is the major fundamental factor driving the exchange rate lower.

AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

Source – Worldometer

Commodity Prices Weighing on AUD, GDT Fueling NZD

Without question, both tourism-heavy economies have been hit extremely hard as lockdown measures and border restrictions are enforced to suppress the global pandemic.

Differing stances on future monetary policy aside, both central banks are implementing very similar approaches to support the economy with the same interest rate regime (as mentioned above).

Therefore, a quick glance at what truly drives the trade-sensitive currencies suggests that commodity prices may drive AUD/NZD for the foreseeable future.

AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

Iron ore and coal exhibit strong positive correlations with the Australian Dollar, and account for half of the overall weighting in the RBA’s “Index of Commodity Prices”.

The notable decline seen in both commodities seems to be fueling AUD’s descent as iron ore drops back below $100 per/ton.

By contrast, the agriculture-sensitive New Zealand Dollar may be getting a boost from a surge in dairy prices as the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index recorded its largest positive change since the start of the year.

This stellar increase could be a short-term driver for the resurgence of the New Zealand Dollar relative to its Australian counterpart.

AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

Source – Global Dairy Trade

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis – Head and Shoulders Playing Out?

As it stands, AUD/NZD seems poised to move lower as it carves out a potential Head and Shoulders reversal pattern at a key inflection zone.

A short-term recovery from the 50-day moving average (1.0653) fizzled out at the April high (1.0751) on June 24, forming the pivotal right shoulder of the bearish pattern.

Due to the somewhat slanted nature of the potential neckline a daily close below the 1.06 handle may prove necessary for bearish validation.

With an implied move suggesting a retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.0331) the coming days price action could prove pivotal for buyers. A daily close above the April high (1.0751) seems needed to invalidate the Head and Shoulders reversal.

AUD/NZD May Turn Lower as Dairy Prices Boost NZ Dollar

AUD/NZD daily chart created using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong ISM PMI, China A50 Soars after PBoC Rate Cuts
2020-07-02 01:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
2020-07-01 20:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
2020-07-01 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.