Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years
2020-07-01 00:44:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-06-30 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-07-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls on Parade, Still - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-30 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
2020-07-01 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MLW3NtjWkU
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) Actual: 2369K Expected: 3000K Previous: -2760K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wf1mYHmUJB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 3000K Previous: -2760K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Mauderer Speech due at 12:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/01/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-as-FOMC-Minutes-Help-Form-Double-Top.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #FOMC #crudeoil #OOTT https://t.co/d46uFntRuN
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/fDCAq3jGDA
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (26/JUN) Actual: -1.8% Previous: -8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 38.6 Previous: 35.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • German Chancellor Merkel says we need to be prepared that an agreement with the UK may not be reached $GBP
Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

2020-07-01 11:06:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Silver Price Analysis & News

  • Silver on Course for Bullish Breakout
  • Federal Reserve will Remain Expansive for Quite Some Time
  • Second Wave COVID Concerns is a Risk to Silver Outlook
  • Silver Technical Outlook

Silver on Course for Bullish Breakout

As financial conditions remain loose with central banks keeping monetary policy expansive, upside in global bond yields remain capped and thus provides a supportive outlook for precious metals. Last week, we looked at the importance of falling real yields providing a bullish outlook for gold prices. With this in mind, silver prices have also been underpinned, while there is a potential for outperformance in silver, which is highlighted in the gold/silver ratio (Figure 1), given that this precious metal performs better during a recovery phase.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Figure 1. Silver Outperformed Gold in the Immediate Aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis

Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

Federal Reserve will Remain Expansive for Quite Some Time

In the most recent FOMC decision, the central bank released its Staff Economic Projections (SEP) which noted that interest rates will remain at 0-0.25% over the forecast horizon. Alongside this, with the Fed also actively discussing the possibility of capping short-term treasury yields, silver prices look to maintain its bullish trajectory.

Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

Source: Federal Reserve

Second Wave COVID Concerns is a Risk to Silver Outlook

Despite being a precious metal that tends to follow the price action of its counterpart (gold), silver prices are somewhat more sensitive to risk aversion as opposed to the safe-haven gold, given that silver is more widely used in the economy. That said, as concerns mount over a potential second wave of COVID cases across the southern states of the US, lockdown risks have resurfaced. In turn, silver prices could struggle for further upside in the event of more state-wide lockdowns across the US as demand for the safe-haven greenback curbs silver strength. Keep in mind, that traders currently hold the largest net short in the US Dollar in over 2yrs, suggesting that a more pronounced pullback in risk appetite could see a sizeable short squeeze in the US Dollar, which in turn could see silver prices stall.

Investors Most Bearish on US Dollar in Over 2yrs

Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

Source: Refinitiv Datastream

Silver Technical Outlook

Silver prices have seen a breakout to reach 1-month highs, rising to $18.40. However, key resistance in the form of the descending trendline from the September 2019 peak has capped upside for now. While the outlook remains supportive for silver prices, a breach above trendline resistance is needed for confirmation, which in turn could see a return to the pre-COVID 2020 peak before the 2019 highs. On the downside, support is situated at 1768, which marks the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement.

Silver Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
2020-07-01 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
2020-07-01 08:00:00
Copper, Silver Driven By US Dollar. Risk Aversion May Fuel Selling
Copper, Silver Driven By US Dollar. Risk Aversion May Fuel Selling
2020-07-01 02:00:00
Asia Markets to Open Flat Despite US Rally on Hong Kong Security Law
Asia Markets to Open Flat Despite US Rally on Hong Kong Security Law
2020-07-01 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.