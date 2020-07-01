New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rebounds off Support– GBP/USD Levels
2020-07-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $Silver price action looking very interesting.... A bullish cross on the moving averages appear to be taking shape while…
  • The Dow Jones may rise based on signals from trader positioning, placing the focus on resistance ahead. This is as the S&P 500 pressures a key falling trend line, will it hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UvXqX50YIp https://t.co/bQvMHk5pj8
  • USD/CNH price action has consolidated as global economic powerhouses US and China clash over the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong national security legislation. Get your $USDCNH market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/jIeBi5noDE https://t.co/ngLF1HXIyp
  • House passes $1.5T infrastructure spending bill which Trump has threatened to veto - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.60% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4gnW4lds2T
  • House Speaker Pelosi says sanctions must be imposed on Russia right away over bounties for targeting troops in Afghanistan
  • 🇧🇷 “Brazil to test Sinovac’s potential COVID-19 vaccine” 💉 -BBG (citing Reuters)
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Gold: -0.51% Silver: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Zspx9ToHMW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7oveMyGUid
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD

2020-07-01 20:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook:

  • NZD/USD has consolidated for the better part of a month, narrowly holding above 0.6400
  • NZD/JPY performed similarly, moving off the June highs and consolidating beneath 70
  • NZD/CAD broke above a major area of resistance which has since transitioned to a more supportive role

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD Levels

Price action across many markets has become rather directionless in recent weeks and the New Zealand Dollar is no exception. Across a variety of pairs including NZD/USD, NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD, price has become coiled after weeks of consolidation which may, in turn, provide the ingredients for an eventual break out. Since sentiment has stood on a knife’s edge for weeks, forecasting direction across the pairs will be exceedingly difficult but opportunities can exist regardless of direction.

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – July 2020)

NZD/USD price chart

In the case of NZD/USD, price has become ensnared between resistance overhead near 0.6600 and support slightly beneath 0.6400. After surging from its March lows, two-fold resistance near the 0.6600 mark has since capped further gains. Thus, any continuation higher would first have to surmount the barrier above, while a break beneath 0.6400 might allow for losses to accelerate lower and test the trendline projection drawn from the March and May swing lows.

NZD/JPY Forecast

Shifting our focus to NZD/JPY, we can see an eerily similar price formation – albeit with different technical levels to work with. To be sure, price has become coiled narrowly beneath the 70 mark. Without an obvious catalyst in the works, price may continue to fluctuate around the area for some time, while an eventual break may be solidified once price breaches the ascending trendline above near 72 or the nearby 200-day simple moving average.

NZD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2019 – July 2020)

NZD/JPY price chart

NZD/CAD Forecast

A lot of chop can also be seen in NZD/CAD, only to culminate in very little progress for either pair in the year-to-date. Still, the lack of progress is not from a lack of trying as NZD/CAD recently broke above a descending trendline that has kept the pair contained since November 2016. What looked to be the beginning of a breakout has now been called into question.

NZD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2018 – July 2020)

nzdcad price chart

With that in mind, a bullish continuation will rely on price remaining above the descending trendline and Fibonacci level at 0.8675. Thus, the break out is not dead yet, but it is severely threatened and a confirmed daily close beneath the trendline could pave the way for losses to accelerate.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

To be sure, risk appetite is crucial for a bullish continuation in both NZD/USD and NZD/JPY as the Kiwi is more sensitive to risk trends. A reversal in sentiment could see weeks of positive progress unravel for the New Zealand Dollar. The situation is a little bit more opaque with NZD/CAD, but price action over the last few months suggests the Kiwi is in the driver’s seat and as a result, it may stand on the precipice of a major break out.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
USD/CAD Struggles as Multi-Month Trend Resistance Holds Firm
2020-07-01 12:30:00
Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold
Silver Prices on Course for Bullish Breakout: Silver to Outperform Gold
2020-07-01 11:06:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
2020-07-01 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.