British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years
2020-07-01 00:44:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-06-30 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-07-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls on Parade, Still - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-30 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
2020-07-01 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 53.9 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 50.1 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 40.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 50.1 Previous: 40.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 47.4 Expected: 46.9 Previous: 39.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 45.2 Expected: 44.6 Previous: 36.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 6.4% Expected: 6.6% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (JUN) Actual: 69K Expected: 120K Previous: 238K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇮🇹 Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 47.5 Expected: 47.7 Previous: 45.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xBZky8fUNj
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat

2020-07-01 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, FTSE news and analysis:

  • A downward sloping trendline on the GBP/USD chart is still hampering any potential upside move, while the FTSE 100 continues to trade sideways.
  • Positive economic data are encouraging for ‘risk-on’ assets but they are being held back by the surge in coronavirus infections in the US.

GBP/USD testing resistance

Any potential upside for GBP/USD is again being held back by resistance from a downward sloping trendline marking the upper boundary of a channel in place on the charts for the past three weeks. Reinforcing that resistance is the 50-day moving average, which at 1.2404 also stands just above the current price.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 3 – July 1, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

From a fundamental perspective, markets globally are weighing up some positive economic data against the surge in coronavirus infections in the US. This session, the June purchasing managers’ indexes for the manufacturing sectors in China and Australia both came in above expectations – and above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction – and there was also news of a surprise increase in German retail sales in May.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

However, the UK’s Nationwide house price index for May showed its first fall since 2012 and there was more news of job cuts in the UK, this time from the Airbus aerospace company. The protests in Hong Kong against the new security law there are also denting sentiment generally.

As for the FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks, that was little changed in early trading Wednesday, held back like other equity indexes by news that the US has recorded its biggest single-day spike in infections since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

If you haven’t already, check out the latest DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcast with investor Jim Rogers that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% -19% 3%
Weekly 15% -7% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper, Silver Driven By US Dollar. Risk Aversion May Fuel Selling
Copper, Silver Driven By US Dollar. Risk Aversion May Fuel Selling
2020-07-01 02:00:00
Asia Markets to Open Flat Despite US Rally on Hong Kong Security Law
Asia Markets to Open Flat Despite US Rally on Hong Kong Security Law
2020-07-01 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Post Stellar Quarterly Gains Led by Tech
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Post Stellar Quarterly Gains Led by Tech
2020-06-30 21:45:00
US Dollar Edges Lower as Consumer Confidence Smashes Forecast
US Dollar Edges Lower as Consumer Confidence Smashes Forecast
2020-06-30 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.