US Dollar Edges Lower as Consumer Confidence Smashes Forecast
- US Dollar has perked up as month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows weigh
- USD price action just pivoted lower following impressive consumer confidence data
- FX traders eye congressional testimonies from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
The US Dollar just took a tumble in response to consumer confidence data released by the Conference Board for June 2020. USD price action has started to edge lower likely due to the better-than-expected consumer confidence report, which seems to have rejuvenated appetite for risk and safe-haven currency selling pressure.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE UP DESPITE LINGERING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS, FUTURE OUTLOOK STILL SANGUINE
According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the median economist estimate was 91.5 for the headline consumer confidence component, but the actual reading came in at a much rosier print of 98.1 from the prior 86.6 figure. Interestingly, consumer confidence and future outlook remains resilient despite a sobering re-acceleration in the number of new virus cases.
USD PRICE ACTION EYES FED CHAIR POWELL & TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY
As month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows weigh on market activity, traders will also likely pay close attention to upcoming congressional testimonies from Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chair, as well as Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary.
In addition to the latest consumer confidence report, expected commentary from Powell and Mnuchin stand to weigh materially on USD price action as well, which could catalyze added currency volatility in the US Dollar and major currency pairs. Fed Chair Powell is slated to kick-off the testimony and deliver remarks to congress later today at 16:30 GMT.
