ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls as Oil Rises
2020-06-29 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
2020-06-30 01:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls as Oil Rises
2020-06-29 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA Debelle: Banking system entered Covid stronger than 2007-2008, Australian corporate sector less leveraged than others - BBG $AUDUSD
  • Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your $USDMXN market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/HBJP9tacL7
  • RBA Debelle: Top priority is accelerating economic growth, little chance of high inflation from any source - BBG $AUDUSD
  • RBA Debelle: Don't see need for negative rates in current situation, cost of credit isn't a constraint on firms borrowing - BBG $USDJPY
  • RBA Debelle: RBA's policy actions are working as expected, ample liquidity in system is ensuring rates remain low - BBG $AUDUSD
  • RBA Debelle: Considerable policy support likely for some time, RBA bond purchases not posing excessive inflation risk - BBG $AUDUSD
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/OP3JupSZR4
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BMvdmGaVup
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Broad risk-on tilt seen in #AsiaPacific trade as Chinese PMI data beat expectations Trade-sensitive $AUDUSD pushing high…
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #ASX200 under performance against its major counterparts may continue as falling #ironore prices and a surge in local #cor…
ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

2020-06-30 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

ASX 200, Iron Ore, Copper, Commodities, RBA – Talking Points:

The ASX 200 has underperformed its major global counterparts despite climbing as much as 41% from the March low (4,387), and the index may continue to lag behind in July as coronavirus concerns along with the dependency on global trade appear to be weighing on Australian shares.

Although Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe believes that health and “economic outcomes so far have been relatively good,” the spike of coronavirus cases in Australia’s second most populous state could jeopardise the already fragile economic recovery.

Furthermore, the recent pull-back in iron ore prices may be contributing to the weakness seen in the ASX 200 as Vale, the world’s largest producer, restarts its operations in Brazil.

Coronavirus Cases Spike in Victoria

ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

Climbing cases of coronavirus in Victoria could lead to the reimposition of lockdown measures with double digit case numbers registered in the last 11 days.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is coming under increasing pressure to re-introduce restrictions in local hotspots as Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton expects the “outbreak to get worse before it gets better”.

The recent spike has seen neighbouring states enforce travel warnings for Melbourne, which could prolong the pain for the local tourism industry and continue to put pressure on asset prices.

ASX 200 Supported by Commodity Prices

Nevertheless, it seems as though the recovery in commodity prices has helped support local asset prices, with the standout performance of iron ore being touted as the ASX’s potential saving grace.

However, commodity prices may come under pressure as global cases of Covid-19 continue to climb, with the resumption of operations at Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, likely to resolve the supply-side issues that resulted in the metallic rock surging to fresh yearly highs.

ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

Source – TradingView

Iron Ore Prices Pull-Back from Yearly Highs

From a technical standpoint, iron ore prices are perched precariously above key psychological support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (702.1), after collapsing through the uptrend from the May lows earlier this month.

The RSI suggests that a further decline is highly likely as it accelerates to the downside, although the 700-handle in remains a significant hurdle for sellers to overcome.

A retracement back to the 200-day moving average could eventuate if price fails to hold above the 38.2% Fibonacci (702.1) and clear support at the 50-MA (683.6), possibly dragging the Australian benchmark index along for the ride.

ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

Source- IG

ASX 200 Stalling at 2009 Uptrend

The ASX 200 continues to struggle at the imposing 6,000-handle, with recent price action suggesting that the rally may be running off fumes.

Consolidation in a Symmetrical Triangle may give way to a substantial move in the ASX if price overcomes resistance extending from the yearly high (7,125) or support at the 50% Fibonacci (5,792).

Resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci (6,124) remains impenetrable and will need to be overcome to ignite further bullish bias as the development of the RSI along with momentum indicators reinforce the exhaustion seen in price action.

Considering the weakening fundamental backdrop, the path of least resistance remains tilted to the downside, with a close below the 50-day moving average (5,680) possibly clearing a path back to the 50% Fibonacci (5,159) and 5,000-handle.

ASX 200 Perched at Support as Iron Ore Price Pulls Back

Source – TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING }}

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar, S&P 500 Gain on Upbeat China PMI. Resistance Next?
Australian Dollar, S&P 500 Gain on Upbeat China PMI. Resistance Next?
2020-06-30 01:30:00
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
2020-06-30 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
DAX 30 Forecast: What Stock Will Replace Wirecard on the DAX 30 Index?
2020-06-29 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
News & Analysis at your fingertips.