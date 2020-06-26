GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels
2020-06-26 09:30:00
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises
2020-06-26 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil Prices, Energy ETFs: Relations and Correlations
2020-06-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Eyes Resistance, Stocks May Wobble on Virus Woes, US-HK Bill
2020-06-26 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: 2012 High Back on Radar, RSI Eyes Overbought Zone
2020-06-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-26 12:30:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Coiling for a Breakout
2020-06-26 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.15% France 40: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.16% US 500: -0.32% Wall Street: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tup2gBGINR
  • Join @malkudsi 's live #webinar at 10:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT to learn about the basics of technical analysis and how to incorporate it into your trading . Register here: https://t.co/wFAMspfiR3 https://t.co/QTFNmPGvfS
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (MAY) Actual: 8.2% Expected: 9% Previous: -13.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.1 Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 0.5 Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 1.0% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (MAY) Actual: -4.2 Expected: -6% Previous: 10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rg72kstNXh
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vnKWaveVhk
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week

GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week

2020-06-26 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

GBP/USD broke the sturdy March trend-line last week, and then retested the broken threshold. The sequence has price heading lower within the confines of a channel off the recent high. Looking lower, a break below 12335 will put Cable at risk of sinking towards the next area of support under 12200. It will take a powerful push back above 12542 and the recapturing of the broken trend-line to turn the picture positive.

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (looks headed lower)

GBP/USD 4hr chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY is sitting on a couple of lines of support following a rejection from over 7600. The lack of upside response is in-line with general risk trends. This may change though and so support needs to be respected until broken. There is a wedge pattern developing that could add some punch to an eventual break. A break higher will have 7508 then the high at 76.74 in focus, while a breakdown could have strong support at 7000 in play.

AUD/JPY 4-hr Chart (broke support)

AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Coiling for a Breakout
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Coiling for a Breakout
2020-06-26 08:05:00
Hang Seng Eyes Resistance, Stocks May Wobble on Virus Woes, US-HK Bill
Hang Seng Eyes Resistance, Stocks May Wobble on Virus Woes, US-HK Bill
2020-06-26 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY & NZD/CAD Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY & NZD/CAD Levels
2020-06-25 21:30:00
Fed Stress Test: Bank Stocks Trim Gains on Dividend Restrictions
Fed Stress Test: Bank Stocks Trim Gains on Dividend Restrictions
2020-06-25 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.