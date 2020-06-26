British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Coiling for a Breakout

🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 79.8 Expected: 80 Previous: 71.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26

🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 79.8 Expected: 80 Previous: 71.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26

🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 100.6 Expected: 97.5 Previous: 94.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/0sdpLHdPUk

Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/xqHOQAjpfj

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IMJ3YLveFc

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.56% Silver: 0.04% Gold: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0BCfEzBph0

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DONASqIw9O

RT @DanielGMoss: Surge in #Covid_19 cases weighs on sentiment #DAX30 bounces after the #ECB announces #EUREP facility, The #FederalReser…