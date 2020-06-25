Mexican Peso: USDMXN Rises on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Stress Test Results For Big Banks due at 20:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

US COVID-19 cases increase at 1.7%, largest gain since May 30 - BBG

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.92% Germany 30: 0.83% FTSE 100: 0.78% Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6LMoqlTKw2

Arguably two of the most important data series weighing on markets and risk appetite amid the coronavirus pandemic: -New Virus Cases -Continuing Jobless Claims Curious to see if the recent resurgence of COVID-19 will exacerbate pain inflicted on the jobs market going forward. https://t.co/IJ9ykV37yq

EUR/USD price action gives back gains notched earlier this week in a potential bearish reversal. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/7sGjUKj47h https://t.co/SL9ufmLEBo

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 38.93 (+2.32%), ICE Brent Crude 41.23 (+2.28%), NYM NYH Gasoline 120.10 (+0.38%). [delayed]

Mexico's Minister of Finance tests positive for COVID-19 - BBG

I'm surprised we haven't heard update on what fresh sacrifice (unorthodox stimulus) the central banks intend to walk up to the alter of the capital markets to appease the investors angered by COVID headlines and the IMF's steep growth downgrade

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.41% Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aom1lgWPrT