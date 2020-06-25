British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rates at the Mercy of US Trade Talks
2020-06-25 07:00:00
Euro at the Mercy of US-EU Trade Tensions Again. US Dollar to Rise?
2020-06-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Covid-19 Case Growth Rise Lifts US Dollar
2020-06-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again
2020-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rates at the Mercy of US Trade Talks
2020-06-25 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/LsQC7U1ESs
  • Doesn't look like this is helping the #euro much here, but #SPX500 futures got a bit of a lift... https://t.co/mlahOq7B01
  • ECB has established a new repo facility to provide liquidity for non-Eurozone central banks. Measure is "precautionary" in response to #COVID19. "Adequate collateral" includes EUR-denominated Eurozone sovereign and supranational agency debt #EUR #ECB
  • Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/t0aK6t6Nqx
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2.25% Expected: 2.75% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xALXbFbZiM
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.75% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB General Council Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bbNL5yKKg2
  • - 💶#Euro at risk as renewed EU-US trade tensions threaten to derail regional stabilization - 🦠#Coronavirus recession may magnify geopolitical shock, push haven-linked #USD higher https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/25/Euro-Again-at-Mercy-of-US-EU-Trade-Tensions.-US-Dollar-to-Rise.html
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again

2020-06-25 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, FTSE news and analysis:

  • Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 infections in the US and Australia are weakening risk-on assets such as stocks and the British Pound.
  • However, the UK economy will likely bounce back to growth in Q3, according to a poll.

GBP/USD under downward pressure

Risk-on assets, including both GBP and the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks, are sliding as concerns mount about the spread of Covid-19 infections. In the US, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina all reported record increases in new cases Wednesday after seven other states reportednew highs earlier in the week. Australian data showed the biggest daily rise in infections in two months.

In response, the FTSE was down around 1.5% in early London business Thursday and GBP/USD dropped back after testing resistance just above the 1.25 level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (June 5-25, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -9% 1%
Weekly 28% -13% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

However, there was some relatively good news in a poll of economists by the Reuters news agency that suggested a strong bounce in UK growth in the third quarter of this year. It forecast that the UK economy will expand by 10.5% in Q3 after a predicted 17.3% contraction in Q2. The poll results also pointed to the Bank of England leaving Bank Rate at 0.1% until at least the end of 2022 and to purchase more assets.

Looking for a forex trader’s guide to the Bank of England? We have one here.

The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that it is now projecting a deeper global recession in 2020 and a slower recovery in 2021 compared to its April forecasts.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -3% 4%
Weekly 11% -7% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies and stocks regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY May Drop on Geopolitical, Virus Risks
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY May Drop on Geopolitical, Virus Risks
2020-06-25 02:00:00
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.