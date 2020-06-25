British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/LsQC7U1ESs

Doesn't look like this is helping the #euro much here, but #SPX500 futures got a bit of a lift... https://t.co/mlahOq7B01

ECB has established a new repo facility to provide liquidity for non-Eurozone central banks. Measure is "precautionary" in response to #COVID19. "Adequate collateral" includes EUR-denominated Eurozone sovereign and supranational agency debt #EUR #ECB

Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/t0aK6t6Nqx

🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2.25% Expected: 2.75% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xALXbFbZiM

Heads Up:🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.75% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

Heads Up:💶 ECB General Council Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bbNL5yKKg2