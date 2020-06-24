US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Dow, S&P Continue Consolidation; Nasdaq Tests Higher-Low Support
2020-06-24 14:09:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow and S&P have been less bullish, as each has built-in a pattern of digestion over the past week of price action. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/VtU4oAPp66 https://t.co/9XM6F679Aj
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Gold: -0.13% Silver: -1.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/W2MZm3Ml80
  • Japanese #Yen Price Outlook: $USDJPY Rebound Could be Short Lived - https://t.co/m1TCd8V2DQ https://t.co/5xg6vfKoIS
  • California governor says virus accounting for 30% of ICU capacity - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 64.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OQllTH2vlR
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.11% France 40: -0.17% FTSE 100: -0.20% US 500: -2.62% Wall Street: -2.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2uHrND7TbI
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.186% 3-Year: 0.208% 5-Year: 0.315% 7-Year: 0.516% 10-Year: 0.682% 30-Year: 1.443% $TNX
  • Since the crash in Q1 there has been a correlation surge among multiple assets, most notably the strong link between the equity and currency markets. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/7XMnKucdZP https://t.co/GsNvoWftmH
  • We've cleared the six day range, but is there enough here in weight behind risk trends to take the $SPX below the 200-day SMA (at 3,020)?
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZU65LJvQBV
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast

US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast

2020-06-24 17:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

IMF GDP Forecast, US Dollar, COVID-19, Recession – Talking Points:

  • IMF lowers global economic output forecast to -4.9% for 2020
  • Recovery remains highly uncertain as COVID-19 spread continues
  • US Dollar pushes higher as risk appetite pulls back

The International Monetary Fund updated its World Economic Outlook Growth Projections Wednesday morning, revealing a downgraded forecast for the world economy than previously projected. Global output is now forecasted to drop by 4.9% this year, down 1.9% from the previous April IMF forecast. The recovery forecasted for next year also took a hit, now at 5.4%, down from 5.8%. This amounts to a cumulative output loss of 12.5 trillion USD throughout 2020 and 2021 according to the IMF report.

IMF World Economic Outlook Projections:

IMF June outlook GDP

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook Update, June 2020

US Dollar price action ticked higher following the report’s release, bolstered by the overall risk aversion rippling throughout markets Wednesday. While the downgraded IMF forecast is likely responsible for a portion of the risk aversion seen currently, increasing COVID-19 infections, particularly in certain areas of the United States, is worrying market participants on second-wave fears. For instance, Florida recorded a record-breaking 5,500 confirmed new infections for Tuesday. The rise in cases is a testament to the COVID-19 pandemic being far from over.

US Dollar (15-Min Chart)

US Dollar Chart

Source: IG Charts

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Furthermore, US equity markets are deep in the red today following the downgraded IMF forecast and troubling rise in infections seen across several US states. Both the Dow Jones Index and S&P 500 index are trading over 2.5% lower in the Wednesday afternoon trading session. This price behavior between the US Dollar and equities further highlights the recent cross-asset correlation seen across the FX and equities space.

US Dollar Index versus S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart)

US Dollar versus S&P 500

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

While the US Dollar remains well off its multi-year high from March, a significant and prolonged bout of risk aversion would likely push USD price action back near that level as investors flee for safe-haven assets. The recent strength in equity markets being driven on hopes for a ‘V-shaped’ recovery, along with unprecedented monetary and fiscal support may take a hit going forward should the IMF projections for a more sluggish economic rebound become more apparent to market participants. For now, virus infection rates, economic data, and efforts for further monetary and fiscal stimulus will remain forefront to investors as market conditions are continually reassessed.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Price Outlook: RBNZ Jawbones New Zealand Dollar Lower
NZD/USD Price Outlook: RBNZ Jawbones New Zealand Dollar Lower
2020-06-24 17:35:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
US Dollar, S&P 500, NZD/USD Analysis - Cross Asset Correlation
US Dollar, S&P 500, NZD/USD Analysis - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-06-24 11:07:00
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Building A Breakout Pattern, Rate Decision Eyed
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Building A Breakout Pattern, Rate Decision Eyed
2020-06-24 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.