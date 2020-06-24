US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast

The Dow and S&P have been less bullish, as each has built-in a pattern of digestion over the past week of price action. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/VtU4oAPp66 https://t.co/9XM6F679Aj

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Gold: -0.13% Silver: -1.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/W2MZm3Ml80

Japanese #Yen Price Outlook: $USDJPY Rebound Could be Short Lived - https://t.co/m1TCd8V2DQ https://t.co/5xg6vfKoIS

California governor says virus accounting for 30% of ICU capacity - BBG

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 64.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OQllTH2vlR

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.11% France 40: -0.17% FTSE 100: -0.20% US 500: -2.62% Wall Street: -2.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2uHrND7TbI

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.186% 3-Year: 0.208% 5-Year: 0.315% 7-Year: 0.516% 10-Year: 0.682% 30-Year: 1.443% $TNX

Since the crash in Q1 there has been a correlation surge among multiple assets, most notably the strong link between the equity and currency markets. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/7XMnKucdZP https://t.co/GsNvoWftmH

We've cleared the six day range, but is there enough here in weight behind risk trends to take the $SPX below the 200-day SMA (at 3,020)?