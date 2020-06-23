US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Decline Pauses on Markit PMI Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter . We witness a bullish start to the day but what are the other market highlights of the day? Find out 👇 https://t.co/LHgAyFZHMP
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/fvYabAyeSG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.00% Wall Street: 0.89% France 40: -0.24% FTSE 100: -0.25% Germany 30: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iuoraFWv5n
  • RT @GarrettHaake: "To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing," Dr. Fauci tells House committee in hearing on…
  • Kudlow: China is picking up their game, phase one trade deal is on -BBG $USDCNH $FXI
  • https://t.co/ZaKU2JOCGT
  • New York Fed Weekly Economic Index (WEI) for period ending June 20 reported at -8.2% vs -7.7% prior -BBG
  • #Gold Price Technical Outlook: $XAUUSD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs - https://t.co/COrz0RPvUq https://t.co/r5p8znQKCf
  • Kudlow says "absolutely, definitely, no second nationwide lockdown" due to coronavirus
  • Kudlow says tax rebates, direct mail checks are on table in next #coronavirus relief bill
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Decline Pauses on Markit PMI Data

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Decline Pauses on Markit PMI Data

2020-06-23 14:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR EXTENDS SLIDE ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED MARKIT MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT

  • US Dollar on pace for a 1.25% decline on balance over the last two trading sessions
  • DXY Index plunges below the 97.00 price level as expected market volatility ebbs
  • Markit PMI data likely contributing to the latest risk-on tilt amid trade talk whiplash

The US Dollar has extended markedly lower so far on Tuesday in a continuation of declines notched the prior session. The DXY Index, a basket of major currency pairs reflecting broad US Dollar performance, now trades about 1.25% below last Friday’s closing price. Recent USD price action appears to follow another pullback in the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ amid relentless investor risk appetite.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (05 JUN TO 23 JUN 2020)

DXY Index US Dollar Price Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The DXY Index is now perched slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its month-to-date trading range. If this area of confluence fails to provide technical support to the broader US Dollar, the DXY Index might continue to edge lower toward the 96.00-price level.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Though there is potential for USD price action to ricochet back higher, the DXY Index could struggle to overcome its short-term bearish trendline formed by a series of lower highs and lower lows so far this week. This is considering leading economic data releases, like IHS Markit PMI reports, have underscored the V-shaped economic recovery narrative.

IHS MARKIT US COMPOSITE PMI CHART – JUNE 2020

IHS Markit PMI US Composite Historical Data Chart US Dollar Forecast

Source: IHS Markit Economics

June 2020 Flash Composite PMI data provided by IHS Markit just crossed the wires at 46.8, which is a material improvement from the prior reading of 37.0 for May. Both the manufacturing and services sector components were reported above consensus estimates, but US economic activity continues to contract considering the headline figure is still below 50.0.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, the better-than-expected Markit PMI data seems to have provided market participants with another reason to be optimistic and fuel appetite for risk. As such, the broader DXY Index could continue to face headwinds considering lack of demand for popular safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak
2020-06-23 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
2020-06-23 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.