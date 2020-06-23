We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fs3Z0cqYri
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ikTTK6k7LS
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/KCxUiBQNSl
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 PM Johnson Announcement on Coronavirus due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VBm8taZZFx
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.84% Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uHaEU6WUlL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vGVD0ywAwz
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/5XD2wX3Py1
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.26% France 40: 1.62% FTSE 100: 0.99% Wall Street: 0.95% US 500: 0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pBxCPnuCYv
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar

2020-06-23 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been lifted by the latest purchasing managers’ indexes from around the world suggesting an economic recovery now coronavirus lockdowns are being eased in many countries.
  • That has boosted stock markets, crude oil and risk-on currencies such as EUR, GBP and AUD.

Trader confidence rising

Traders are becoming more confident of an economic recovery now that coronavirus lockdowns are being eased in many countries. This is evident in the purchasing managers’ indexes for June in countries from Australia to the Eurozone and the UK.

Hopes that the phase-one trade deal between the US and China is still in place have helped sentiment too, although worries remain – including an increase in Covid-19 infections in China. Nonetheless, the PMIs have boosted risk-on assets including global stocks, crude oil, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Price Chart, 15-Minute Timeframe (June 22-23, 2020)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -6% 1%
Weekly 9% 8% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak
2020-06-23 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
2020-06-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.