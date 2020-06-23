DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fs3Z0cqYri
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ikTTK6k7LS
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/KCxUiBQNSl
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 PM Johnson Announcement on Coronavirus due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VBm8taZZFx
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.84% Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uHaEU6WUlL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vGVD0ywAwz
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/5XD2wX3Py1
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.26% France 40: 1.62% FTSE 100: 0.99% Wall Street: 0.95% US 500: 0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pBxCPnuCYv
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak

DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak

2020-06-23 11:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis & News

  • DAX: Looking for Post Q1 Crash Highs
  • FTSE 100: Testing Resistance

DAX: Looking for Post Q1 Crash Highs

Equity bulls had been given a boost following the June flash PMI’s, which showed France moving into expansionary territory, while the German PMIs had beat expectations, despite remaining in contraction territory. However, while this data may be falsely interpreted as signaling a “V” shaped recovery, it merely highlights that economic activity has improved, which one would generally expect as economies re-open. That said, while greater clarity will be found in the hard data, the fact of the matter is that the market likes what it sees with the DAX rising to session highs, having jumped 2.5%.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 3% 4%
Weekly -26% 30% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

With the bounce off the 200DMA, the DAX looks on course to make a test of the post Q1 sell-off peak at 12880. Momentum signals also remain supportive for the DAX in the short-run. However, we are also cognisant of rising concerns pertaining to a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, in which the Premier of North-Rhine Westphalia will go ahead with a lockdown for Guetersloh following a recent COVID outbreak. As such, while the DAX may challenge the recent high, there are risks of a notable pullback.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Looking for Post Crash Peak

Source: IG

Euro Stoxx 50: 200DMA In Focus

Having made a break above 3300, the Euro Stoxx 50 now places its attention towards a retest of the 200DMA. This will likely be the pivotal point for the index, with a firm break above, raising the risk of a move to 3500, which also roughly coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the Q1 sell-off. That said, a failure at the 200DMA hurdle once again could 3200 come into focus.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50: 200DMA In Focus

Please add a description for the image.

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
2020-06-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.